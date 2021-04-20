Google releases short documentary on “Mubashir Puttar’s” success story on YouTube

The world may know him as a phenomenal culinary master who introduces them to centuries-old recipes but Pakistanis know Mubashir Saddique as the village Masterchef who affectionately presents his cooking’s results to the chief food taster – his father and takes his feedback at the end of each video he makes. The 80-year-old grandpa who is the “life of the cooking show”, on the other hand never fails to appreciate Mubashir’s creations by uttering the tagline, “Zindabad Mubashir Puttar, maza aagaya” (Long live Mubashir son, I really enjoyed it), while staring into the camera.

Ever since Mubashir Siddiqui began his journey in 2017, by putting up his first video showing how to make stuffed mooli (radish) parathas, there has been no looking back for this village vlogger. His talent to create mouth-watering delicacies out of traditional makeshift temporary stoves and clay-made vessels has only evolved and has led him to amass a staggering following of 2.84 million subscribers coming from different parts of the world.

Mubashir has undoubtedly achieved great success within a short time and acknowledging his craft, Google South Asia has now celebrated Mubashir Saddique and his very popular and fast-growing channel Village Food Secrets by featuring his success story through an inspiring short documentary, released on YouTube.

The YouTuber took to his channel to thank his fans and followers with teary eyes after the release of the documentary

The video tells the story of a Pakistani village dweller, Mubashir, hailing from a remote village in Punjab, Shahpur, who used to live in Sialkot, where he worked at a football factory and would return home for the weekends.

That’s when he would cook for his family – an activity he enjoyed so much that when Mubashir’s passion for cooking led his brother to introduce him to vlogging, it became a source of content for his YouTube channel, Village Food Secrets.

“When I first started, I had no idea that because of this YouTube channel, not only will my small village get on Google maps but gain fame globally”, he says in the documentary.

Mubashir joined YouTube in January of 2017 when there were no proper internet facilities in Shahpur. He used to record content with his mid-range smartphone and then travel to Sialkot where he would use a room at his office to edit and upload.

Village Food Secrets provides a fresher alternative for his viewers with his portrayal of Pakistani’s beautiful countryside along with mouthwatering recipes rooted in village traditions. Thanks to his novel content, Mubashir’s channel has grown rapidly and has enabled him to not only financially support himself and his family, but contribute to the village too.

Some may be dismayed to see the slaughtering of chickens, cow dung fuel or his use of hands to mix everything. However, the use of organic produce from his kitchen garden, the beautiful village backdrop and silence during working, as opposed to chefs coming on the screen and talking incessantly are factors that tempt people to watch his videos. Viewers have said they love his videos for the “simplicity” of the “content”.

Despite the extraordinary success Mubashir stays true to his roots and continues to cook for the village children and family and feasts with them every two weeks.

Mubashir’s success on YouTube has not only benefited his village but has become an inspiration for all Pakistanis. People in surrounding villages are now joining YouTube to create content, earn a living for their communities, and share their stories to YouTube’s global audiences.