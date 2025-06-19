Google Rolls Out Search Live For Voice Based Search In Mobile App

Google has introduced a voice-first feature called Search Live in its mobile app, offering users a more conversational way to search the web. Part of its experimental AI Mode in Google Labs, the feature is now available to iOS and Android users in the United States.







By tapping the new “Live” icon in the Google app, users can now start real-time voice conversations with Search, asking questions, follow-ups, or switching between voice and text without needing to retype queries. According to Google, this hands-free approach is ideal for multitasking or moments when typing isn’t convenient.

Powered by Gemini’s Voice Engine

The tech behind Search Live is a custom version of Gemini, known for its “advanced voice capabilities.” Although Google already offers Gemini Live, a similarly conversational AI experience, this new feature brings those abilities directly into the familiar Google Search environment.

“Generative AI techniques have a high potential in getting more design work in less time,” Google noted, pointing to the increasing integration of AI in all facets of user interaction.

Key Features of Search Live

Real-time voice interaction without restarting the search.

Follow-up questions can be asked naturally, just like a chatbot.

Visual responses include helpful web links for deeper exploration.

Background use lets the conversation continue even while switching apps.

The transcript option allows switching between voice and text during conversation.

AI Mode History saves previous chats for easy reference.

Users can ask things like:







“What are some tips for packing for a weekend getaway?” and continue with, “How should I pack my running shoes?”—all without re-entering the search.

Google has confirmed that camera-based input will be added to Search Live in upcoming updates. This would allow users to “show” the AI what they’re seeing, a functionality already present in Gemini Live.

While this raises questions about why Google is keeping features like Gemini Live and Search Live separate, the company seems intent on testing which interface works better for real-world, voice-first interaction.

Availability and Opt-In

To try Search Live, users must:

Be located in the US.

Opt into the AI Mode experiment via Google Labs in the Google app.

With this feature, Google is edging closer to a multimodal, AI-powered version of Search, where voice, visuals, and traditional search results seamlessly blend into one intuitive experience.