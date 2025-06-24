Google Supercharges Chromebooks With Gemini Ai Tools

Google has launched a major update for Gemini AI on Chromebooks. These tools boost productivity, unlock creativity, and strengthen privacy. Everything runs directly on-device. That means faster performance and full user control. The rollout begins with the new Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14.







About Chromebook Plus

This 14-inch flagship is the first to showcase the upgrade. It arrives with a bright OLED display, Dolby Atmos speakers, and Wi-Fi 7 support. Inside, the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra chip powers 50 trillion operations per second. This chip delivers high-performance AI right on the machine. The base model starts at $649. The 16 GB RAM version with a touchscreen goes for $749. Both versions include a free one-year Google AI Pro subscription.

Gemini AI Features Land on Chromebooks

Gemini AI transforms how users interact with their Chromebook. The new Select to Search feature lets users highlight any text or image. A quick tap brings up instant search results. Users can then send that info straight into Google Calendar or Workspace.

The Text Capture feature turns screenshots, photos, or scanned documents into usable text. You can drop this content directly into Docs, Sheets, or calendar events. It cuts down manual typing and speeds up data input.







Another tool, Simplify, rewrites technical or dense language into clear, conversational sentences. It helps users understand complex material quickly.

New Shortcuts, Smarter Organization

Google replaced the Caps Lock key with a Quick Insert button. One tap creates and inserts AI-generated images or emojis into documents, emails, or slides. It’s designed for creatives who want speed and convenience.

Smart Grouping helps organize chaos. It clusters tabs, files, and windows based on tasks or projects. The result: fewer distractions and smoother multitasking.

The Gallery app also gets AI tools. Users can now remove backgrounds, add stickers, and tweak images without third-party apps.

Google Doubles Down on Private AI for Chromebooks

Google’s latest AI rollout ranks as its strongest privacy-first push yet. Every Gemini-powered tool on Chromebook Plus now processes data locally. On-device handling keeps personal content completely separated from cloud servers.

Users extract text, translate complex language, and generate images without ever sending data away. When tasks demand extra power, the system transparently taps cloud resources. But only after users opt in.

This dual-mode design delivers fast, secure performance while safeguarding sensitive information. Chromebook Plus now stands among the few laptops that combine powerful AI features with genuine privacy controls.