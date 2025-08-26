By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 37 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Translate Adds Practice And Live Translate To Teach Speaking

Google Translate is incorporating two big AI capabilities to help users learn languages and speak with others in real time. The new update adds a Practice feature, which will generate custom speaking and listening activities. It also upgrades Live Translate to support back-and-forth audio conversations with transcripts and spoken output.

The Practice mode adapts to a user level and a user goal. Learners select their skill level and pick scenarios such as travel or everyday conversation. The app then offers listening tasks where users tap the words they hear and speaking drills that give feedback on pronunciation and fluency. At launch, the beta supports English speakers learning Spanish and French, and supports Spanish, French, and Portuguese speakers learning English. Daily progress tracking is included.

Live Translate now combines Gemini-powered models with voice recognition to create a natural flow in conversations. Users can tap Live translate and speak. The app will speak the translation aloud while showing a transcript in both languages. The system can detect pauses and intonation to keep the exchange fluid. Live features are available first in the United States, India, and Mexico and cover more than seventy languages.

Google intends these features for travelers, students, and anyone who practices a language by speaking. The company sees one third of Translate users using the app to study language,s which explains why it chose to add learning tools inside Translate rather than launch a separate app. The integration lets learners move from comprehension to real-world conversation without switching tools.

The updates rely on advances in AI and text-to-speech to improve translation quality and speed. Privacy settings should be tested, and the behavior of transcripts should be reviewed before using Live Translate in a public area. The additions position Google Translate as a head-on competitor to standalone learning apps and at the same time include translation and practice inside Google Translate.

