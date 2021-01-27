Government to establish an Electric Vehicle board to promote commercialisation of electric cars

In order to promote and integrate the use of Electric Vehicles (EV) in Pakistan, the Federal Government is considering setting up a separate Electric Vehicles board in the country.

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, met up with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss such an establishment and the role that the MoST could potentially play in the process. During the meeting, the Minister informed the PM that the formation of such a board could prove pivotal in making battery-powered vehicles more common in the country.

Previously, the Minister had said that the government is working on implementing the EV policy in Pakistan.

The board in question would be similar to the Engineering Development Board (EDB) which, along with the Auto Industry Development Committee (AIDC), were established over two years ago to better regulate the country’s automobile industry.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts being made by the MoST and other ministries and said that the promotion of EV’s was essential as their widespread could help Pakistan lower their fuel consumption. It would also help with the Climate Change problem that currently threatens the health and future of our planet.

The Pakistan Electric Vehicles and Parts Manufacturers and Traders Association (PEVPMTA) General Secretary, Shaukat Qureshi, in a letter addressed to the concerned parties, appreciated the government’s efforts in establishing such a board.

There are many risks and problems that can be avoided by establishing such a board. Shaukat Qureshi, in the same letter, expressed his fear that some people might oppose to the EV market in Pakistan expending and may try and create adverse conditions for battery-powered transportation. He also said that he believes the establishment and swift functioning of a separate board is ‘imperative,’ and that this will, “help investors to set up their plants for local manufacturing of such vehicles.”

Shaukat Qureshi also insisted that the control of such a board rest with the MoST or the Ministry of Commerce.