Government Moves to Boost Auto Parts Industry

LAHORE: The government has reaffirmed its commitment to revitalizing Pakistan’s auto parts manufacturing sector through strategic reforms, aimed at enhancing productivity, cutting energy costs, and improving tax policies to attract investment.







Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar, chaired a key meeting with representatives from the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA). The session was held at the SMEDA office and was attended by notable figures, including Federal Secretary for Industries and Production Saif Anjum, Engineering Development Board CEO Khuda Bakhsh Ali, and other senior officials.

Haroon Akhtar highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to elevate Pakistan’s automotive sector, aiming for it to compete “not only regionally but also globally.”

He stated, “As per vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we are committed to ensure provision of all possible facilities to the business community.”

Tackling Core Industry Challenges

The discussion centered around three major concerns:







Boosting productivity in auto parts manufacturing

Managing rising energy costs

Restructuring tax frameworks to create a more investment-friendly environment

The government aims to unlock growth potential by providing operational relief and aligning industry practices with global standards.

Reform-Driven Growth Strategy

Haroon Akhtar stressed the importance of comprehensive reforms, noting that the Ministry of Industries and Production is working to “create basic guidelines to solve the problems of the automotive parts industry.” He reiterated the ministry’s focus on promoting innovation, industrial modernization, and a supportive policy environment to strengthen the entire value chain.

“The government and the Ministry are always available to assist the business community in resolving their issues,” Akhtar stated, adding that all stakeholders including the Engineering Development Board are fully engaged in shaping effective, long-term strategies for industry development.

In closing, Haroon Akhtar called on manufacturers to make full use of the government’s facilitation, which includes improved infrastructure, regulatory reforms, and streamlined communication channels. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to “reform and formulate such strategies and policies which are beneficial for the industry.”