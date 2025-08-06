The government has now admitted that a firewall is being installed to manage and monitor internet traffic across the country. This comes after earlier denials from authorities, who previously dismissed the firewall as a cause of Pakistan’s slow internet. However, it now seems likely that the firewall could be a major factor behind the reduced internet speed observed since last year.

Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan raised a question in parliament regarding the installation of a firewall to monitor internet activity.

In a written response, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja acknowledged the development. She stated that in the era of the fourth industrial revolution, automation, communication, and the internet are central to a society’s economy.

She added that cybersecurity is essential to protect citizens, institutions, and entities. Therefore, it is crucial to manage internet traffic while blocking access to websites containing objectionable or offensive content, following Pakistani laws.

The minister further stated that the government is committed to safeguarding Pakistan’s cyberspace. She emphasized that the steps being taken are consistent with actions by past governments and are aligned with legal obligations under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Pakistan quietly implemented a national geo-fencing firewall at upstream internet gateways, allowing real-time tracking and blocking of content deemed as propaganda. Industry insiders confirmed this move is more advanced than previous systems and has caused noticeable internet slowdowns, especially on social platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook.

Despite government claims of a “web management upgrade,” experts say it’s a full-fledged firewall with surveillance capability. Major ISPs weren’t officially informed, while call centers and users face disruptions.

The IT minister blamed VPN usage for slow speeds, saying it disrupts traffic routing through Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), causing upstream congestion. However, reports by Bytes for All and internet speed data challenge this claim, suggesting the government rerouted traffic via proxies and deep-packet inspection. Pakistan’s poor fiber infrastructure and low teledensity further worsen the issue. While officials defend the firewall as a security measure, critics argue it compromises privacy without improving real cyber defense.