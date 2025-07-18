Govt Fixes Sugar Price In Islamabad As Shortage Worsens

To combat inflation and market manipulation, the government has officially set the sugar price in Islamabad and initiated a crackdown on retailers violating the rate.

The Islamabad district administration has fixed the retail rate of sugar in a move to stabilize the sugar price in Islamabad and curb profiteering. According to media reports, the new price has been set at Rs172 per kilogram in the capital.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all assistant commissioners to strictly monitor markets and ensure that retailers comply with the new pricing. Violators will face legal consequences, and enforcement teams have been mobilized to take immediate action.

A crackdown on overcharging retailers is underway, with officials urging citizens to report violations to the district administration. This step is part of broader efforts to control the sugar price in Islamabad and protect consumers from price gouging.

Sugar Shortage Deepens in Islamabad and Rawalpindi Despite Govt Assurances

The decision follows a worsening sugar shortage in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Despite government claims of adequate stock, most wholesale and retail outlets in Rawalpindi have reportedly run out of sugar.

Retail prices in some areas have surged to Rs190–Rs200 per kilogram, while wholesale rates for a 50-kg bag have climbed as high as Rs9,300, far exceeding the official price.

Meanwhile, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has revised its import target in response to economic constraints. From an earlier plan to import 300,000 metric tonnes, TCP will now procure only 50,000 metric tonnes. A new tender has been issued to international suppliers, with a deadline of July 22, 2025.

The move comes as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that tax subsidies for sugar imports could threaten Pakistan’s $7 billion loan program. In light of this, the government is also reviewing tax exemptions previously granted to private sugar importers.

By enforcing the sugar price in Islamabad and adjusting import strategies, authorities aim to stabilize supply, ease inflation, and restore balance to the local market.