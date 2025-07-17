By Manik Aftab ⏐ 43 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Plans Interest Free Loans For Punjab E Taxi Scheme

The Punjab government is gearing up to launch an e-taxi scheme backed by interest-free loans for drivers, aiming to transform the province’s urban transport landscape with sustainable, electric vehicles (EVs). The pilot phase of the initiative will see 26 EVs hit the roads, supported by targeted training and facilitation programs.

Under this Punjab e-taxi scheme, interest-free loans will be offered through the Punjab Small Industries Corporation. This financial support is designed to help qualified drivers and individuals acquire electric taxis without the burden of interest, thus promoting green transportation and self-employment.

According to details, the government has finalized the initial implementation plan. A dedicated Centre of Excellence for EVs and e-Taxi will be set up at the Government College of Technology Railway Road, Lahore. The center will not only provide training but also handle registration and screening processes to ensure transparency and merit-based participation.

Who Can Apply and What Training Will Be Provided?

The program’s eligibility criteria include a minimum education level of matriculation and a valid LTV driving license. Selected participants will undergo EV driving and charging station management training before being issued e-taxis.

The initiative is part of Punjab’s broader strategy to tackle rising fuel costs, reduce environmental pollution, and create livelihood opportunities through green innovation. Officials believe that the combination of interest-free loans and skill-building will encourage youth to opt for electric vehicles as a viable career path.

If successful, the scheme may expand to include additional cities and vehicle types. As the pilot phase begins, all eyes are on Punjab’s commitment to clean mobility and inclusive economic development.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

