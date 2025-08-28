By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbr Rolls Out Simplified Electronic Tax Return Form

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has announced a simplified tax form for salaried class, cutting the number of required fields from 800 to just 40 in a major reform aimed at easing the burden on taxpayers.

Speaking at a conference on “Building a Resilient Public Financial Management Ecosystem,” jointly hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), the minister said the government is shifting focus from policy debate to implementation.

The simplified tax form for salaried class has been published on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) website for a 40-day public consultation. According to Aurangzeb, nearly 80 percent of salaried taxpayers will benefit from this initiative. “Our goal is to make the tax system more people-friendly,” he said, urging feedback from stakeholders.

Aurangzeb also announced that tax policy-making has been shifted from the FBR to the Ministry of Finance to improve coherence and strengthen fiscal governance. He stressed that taxation must be rational and predictable, warning that ad hoc measures to fill revenue gaps have damaged industries in the past.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26
Pakistan Enters FY2026 With Lower Inflation, Narrower Deficit
Punjab School Holidays Rumor Denied By Education Secretary
Punjab School Holidays Rumor Denied by Education Secretary
Sialkot Airport
Sialkot Airport Flights Suspended as Flooding Crisis Hits Punjab
More Govt Websites Found Using Chatgpt After Pmd Controversy
More Govt Websites Found Using ChatGPT After PMD Controversy
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Samsung to Launch New Galaxy S25 Model and AI Tablets on September 4
Adb Board Approves Loan For Pakistan Despite Indian Outcry
ADB Agrees on ML-1 Project Financing for Pakistan Railways Upgrade
Sbp Cryptocurrency Ban Blocks Move To Legalize Digital Assets
SBP Cryptocurrency Ban Blocks Move to Legalize Digital Assets
Fortnite Removes A Major Feature After Fans Started Exploiting The Glitch
Fortnite Removes A Major Feature After Fans Started Exploiting the Glitch
Sindh Assembly Salaries Increased By 200 After Committee Approval
Sindh Assembly Salaries Increased by 200pc
Realme mobiles
Realme Launches Phone With a 15000 mAh, 5-Day Battery Life
Nvidia Earnings Swing Could Reach 260 Billion Market Move
Nvidia Earnings Swing Could Reach $260 Billion Market Move
Online Gaming Risks National Cert Issues Parental Guidelines
Online Gaming Risks: National CERT Issues Parental Guidelines
Senate Committee Summons Fab And Fbr Over Spectrum Cases And E Commerce Taxes
FBR Issues New Tax Rules for Online Marketplaces & Couriers