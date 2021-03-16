Graduates of the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program introduce new sustainable solutions and more

PESHAWAR – An online graduation ceremony was organized for the Fellows from the 6th cycle of the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program on Monday. The 6th cycle was launched on June 1st, 2020, and concluded on November 30th, where 20 Fellows graduated from the program successfully.

During the 6th Fellowship cycle, the Fellows partnered with different government departments of KP to develop digital solutions, apps, and online services. These digital solutions will facilitate the government departments of KP in transitioning towards automation and digitization to ensure efficient and cost-effective citizen facilitation. These applications and solutions have been developed following industry best practices and new and emerging tools and technologies with a focus on sustainability.

The KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program is a three-way partnership between KPITB, Code for Pakistan, and The World Bank Group. The partners launched the program in 2014 as an annual six-months mentored Fellowship Program. So far, 107 Fellows have graduated from the program, including Fellows who have recently graduated from the 6th cycle. The graduation ceremony for the sixth Cycle of the Fellowship Program was held online on March 15, 2021.

Last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fellowship Program was executed remotely. A cohort of 20 Fellows worked on a range of digital solutions with different government departments aimed towards digitization and facilitated KP citizens with easier access to government services.

Moreover, among the 20 Fellows cohort, a team of four Fellows with data science expertise worked closely with the Health Department’s IPMS-Team (Integrated Performance Management System for COVID-19). It facilitated the department with caseload management, data analysis, and tracking of COVID-19 cases in the province. The Fellows assisted the IPMS-Team in improving data collection and patient monitoring by streamlining field data entry operators’ data entry processes, conducting research to devise smart lockdown strategies for Abbottabad’s tourism sector, and implementing a QR-code based patient tracking system within the IPMS system. The Fellows helped the IPMS-Team manage the COVID-19 pandemic through data analysis, informed reporting, and preemptive decision-making.

During the 6th Cycle of the KP Fellowship Program, the list of partnering government departments including the Department of Health, Benevolent Fund Cell, Directorate General of Livestock and Dairy Research, Zakat and Social Welfare Department, Planning and Development Department, KP Traffic Police, and Private Schools Regulatory Authority and KP IT Board.

The apps and online systems developed in partnership with these departments include the following:

Online Pharmacy License Registration and Renewal System developed for Health Department KP

Online Funds Disbursements System for Gazetted and Non-Gazetted Government Employees developed for Benevolent Fund Cell KP

Laboratory Information Management System developed for Directorate General of Livestock and Dairy Research KP

Monitoring and Evaluation Referral System developed for Planning and Development Department

Mustahiq app, an Information app for awareness of welfare schemes developed for Zakat and Social Welfare Department

ICT Companies Registration Portal developed for the KP IT Board

In addition to these solutions, existing solutions from the previous Fellowship cycles were maintained and upgraded by the Fellows, which includes the PSRA-E-Registration Portal (developed in 5th, Fellowship cycle) for the Private Schools Regulatory Authority and the Raabta app (developed in 4th Fellowship cycle) for the KP Traffic Police Department.

The graduation ceremony was an opportunity to showcase the projects developed in the 6th cycle by the Fellows and discuss the impact created by these projects. The online ceremony was attended by representatives from the partnering government departments, KPITB, Code for Pakistan, and The World Bank Group. The Fellows were commended for their efforts and were awarded digital certificates.

Speaking to the ceremony, the Chief Guest congratulated the Fellows and commended them for developing innovative technical solutions for government departments of KP that will help these departments transition towards the online mode of service delivery, improve efficiency and transparency and facilitate citizens across KP.