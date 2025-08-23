Grammarly Reinvents Itself With New Designs Smarter Ai Tools

Grammarly has taken a major step forward in the world of AI-powered writing support by introducing a completely redesigned interface along with a set of advanced AI tools aimed at both students and professionals. The update transforms the platform from a simple grammar coach into a complete productivity hub built for modern writing needs.

Sleek Block-First Editor Enhances Grammarly Experience

The new Grammarly redesign is powered by technology from Coda, a productivity startup the company acquired. At the heart of this change is a block-first editor that allows users to seamlessly insert tables, columns, headers, lists, and rich-text blocks. This makes it easier to organize content and highlight important points. An AI sidebar enhances the process by providing summaries, writing suggestions, and question-and-answer support in real time.

AI Agents That Go Beyond Grammar

Grammarly’s redesign introduces multiple AI agents that extend far beyond grammar correction.

Reader Reactions lets users choose a reader persona, such as a skeptical professor or busy executive, and see how readers receive their writing.

lets users choose a reader persona, such as a skeptical professor or busy executive, and see how readers receive their writing. Grader evaluates submissions against instructor guidelines and course materials to mimic real academic feedback.

evaluates submissions against instructor guidelines and course materials to mimic real academic feedback. Citation Finder automatically locates and formats credible sources to back up claims.

automatically locates and formats credible sources to back up claims. Paraphraser adjusts tone to be more formal or casual depending on the user’s needs.

adjusts tone to be more formal or casual depending on the user’s needs. Proofreader, AI Detector, and Plagiarism Checker ensure authenticity, originality, and accuracy in every piece of writing.

Some Hard Truths About The Grammarly Overhaul

Luke Behnke, Grammarly’s Vice President of Enterprise Product, acknowledged that the AI detector is not perfect but stressed that its purpose is educational, giving users an early indication of potentially AI-generated content rather than punishing them for it.

Grammarly often gets a bad rap because its suggestions can be hit or miss. Sometimes, it mistakenly flags perfectly correct text as errors, which can be frustrating. Plus, its AI detection features aren’t as reliable as those found in specialized tools, making it a bit of a questionable choice for spotting AI-generated content. You can use Grammarly for Free, although you need a Pro version (PKR 3500 approx.) if you want to experiment with the new AI features.