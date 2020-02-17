Hacker creates a device that can unlock luxury cars

Not that you’d ever be tempted to break into that flashy luxury car parked near your house, but in case you were, an ingenious hacker has you covered. For the grand price of $9,000 (approx. PKR 1,389,000), he is willing to give you the “keyless repeater”, a device that allows users to unlock most luxury cars.

Popularly known as “Evan Connect”, the hacker in question recently developed a device that uses a wireless key fob system and demonstrated its application in a video published on YouTube.

The video shows him approaching an unattended car that belongs to a colleague who gave him permission to use it for the purpose of testing his unique car-hacking device. Complete with an antenna, the device was able to emit the appropriate frequency that was necessary to unlock the car’s door and allow him to start the engine.

With such immense implications for this device and its usage, it was only natural for Evan to talk about how he felt people might use the “keyless repeater”. He conceded that there was no guarantee as to how his customers might use his device, which means that there could be a bunch of malicious users out there as well.

He also stated in an interview that his device can only unlock a limited set of luxury cars. Those that use frequencies between 22 and 40k Hz, such as the Audi and Porsche models released after 2014, will be immune to the device’s workings.

He has also announced an upgraded version of the “keyless repeater” that can unlock any car that uses a wireless key fob system. He is willing to sell this one for the astronomical price of $12, 000 (approx. PKR 1,851,850).

“Honestly I can tell you that I have not stolen a car with technology, it is very easy to do, but the way I see it, why would I get my hands dirty when I can make money just selling the tools to other people,” he said.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk