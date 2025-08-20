In a landmark move toward digitalization, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has confirmed that it will no longer issue hard copy mark sheets for matric (Class 10) students. Instead, learners will be able to download or print their mark sheets directly from the board’s official website. The system, already applied to Class 9 result cards, is now being expanded to cover matric results as well.

This change reflects a broader shift in Pakistan’s education sector, where reliance on physical documentation is gradually being replaced with more efficient online systems. By offering digital-only access, the Lahore board aims to streamline processes, cut costs, and ensure that results are readily available without unnecessary delays.

For students and families, the benefits are clear. Result cards can be accessed instantly from anywhere, eliminating the need to travel to board offices or wait for courier deliveries. This is particularly helpful for students living in remote areas or those facing mobility constraints. Additionally, families save on printing and courier expenses, while the overall process becomes quicker and more reliable.

The digital transition also supports eco-friendly practices by reducing paper consumption and lowering the environmental impact of mass printing. At the same time, online access enhances security by minimizing the risk of lost or damaged documents.

Students will be able to download and print their cards on demand, once this system is fully functional. With this move, BISE Lahore is setting the tone for modern educational reforms in Pakistan.