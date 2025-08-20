By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Has Bise Lahore Decided To End Hard Copy Mark Sheets For Exams

In a landmark move toward digitalization, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has confirmed that it will no longer issue hard copy mark sheets for matric (Class 10) students. Instead, learners will be able to download or print their mark sheets directly from the board’s official website. The system, already applied to Class 9 result cards, is now being expanded to cover matric results as well.

This change reflects a broader shift in Pakistan’s education sector, where reliance on physical documentation is gradually being replaced with more efficient online systems. By offering digital-only access, the Lahore board aims to streamline processes, cut costs, and ensure that results are readily available without unnecessary delays.

For students and families, the benefits are clear. Result cards can be accessed instantly from anywhere, eliminating the need to travel to board offices or wait for courier deliveries. This is particularly helpful for students living in remote areas or those facing mobility constraints. Additionally, families save on printing and courier expenses, while the overall process becomes quicker and more reliable.

The digital transition also supports eco-friendly practices by reducing paper consumption and lowering the environmental impact of mass printing. At the same time, online access enhances security by minimizing the risk of lost or damaged documents.

Students will be able to download and print their cards on demand, once this system is fully functional. With this move, BISE Lahore is setting the tone for modern educational reforms in Pakistan.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Mits Boltz 2 Ai Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery With 1000x Speed
MIT’s Boltz-2 AI Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery with 1,000× Speed
Pakistan Nccia Cracks Down On Illegal Betting Forex Binary Apps
Pakistan’s NCCIA Cracks Down on Illegal Betting, Forex, Binary Apps
Bitcoin Tumbles To 113k As Crypto Market Slumps
Bitcoin Tumbles to $113K as Crypto Market Slumps
Traffic Challans
Traffic Challans in Punjab to Be Received Directly on WhatsApp
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting In Search Campaigns Adopts Ai
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting in Search Campaigns, Adopts AI
EV Manufacturing
Chinese Firm to Build EV Manufacturing Facility in Punjab
Youtuber Ducky Bhai Remand Extended By Four Days
Court Extends Custody of YouTuber Ducky Bhai Until August 23
HEC
HEC Laptop Procurement Audit Reveals Rs130 Million Loss
Google Docs Now Reads Your Work Aloud With Gemini Ai
Google Docs Now Reads Your Work Aloud with Gemini AI
Jazz
Jazz Faces Scrutiny Over Rs 6.58 Billion Consumer Overcharging
Rumor Suggests Iphone 17 Might End The Camera Control Era
Rumor Suggests iPhone 17 Might End the Camera Control Button Era
Pakistan Sets Up Digital Authority Under Landmark Law Announces Key Appointments
Pakistan Sets Up Digital Authority Under Landmark Law, Announces Key Appointments
New Tiktok Campus Verification Feature Helps Students Find Classmates
New TikTok “Campus Verification” Feature Helps Students Find Classmates