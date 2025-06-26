Hdmi 2 2 Released With 96gbps Speed And Advanced Features

A new chapter in display technology has arrived with the official release of the HDMI 2.2 specification. First teased at CES earlier this year, the latest update to the HDMI standard brings significant improvements in data transfer, resolution capability, and overall performance, especially for gamers and media enthusiasts.







One of the headline features of HDMI 2.2 is its impressive bandwidth boost, doubling from 48 Gbps in HDMI 2.1 to a massive 96 Gbps. However, not all HDMI 2.2 products will offer the full bandwidth. According to the HDMI Forum, the HDMI 2.2 label will also apply to devices supporting 64Gbps and 80Gbps, so consumers are urged to check bandwidth ratings before purchasing.

16K Resolution and Smoother 4K and 8K Support

HDMI 2.2 introduces support for stunning resolutions, including up to 16K at 60Hz and 12K at 120Hz when using display stream compression or chroma subsampling. But the real breakthrough lies in how well it handles today’s most-used resolutions.

For example:







4K at 240Hz with 10-bit or 12-bit color is now possible without compression.

8K at 60Hz can also be delivered with full 4:4:4 chroma and high color depth, again with no need for chroma subsampling or compression.

This makes HDMI 2.2 a substantial upgrade for professionals and home users alike who need high resolution and accurate color reproduction.

New Features for Enhanced Viewing and Gaming

In addition to raw performance, HDMI 2.2 includes a suite of new and upgraded features designed to improve both entertainment and gaming experiences:

Latency Indication Protocol (LIP)

Dynamic HDR

Source-Based Tone Mapping (SBTM)

Enhanced eARC (Audio Return Channel)

Improved Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

Quick Frame Transport (QFT)

Quick Media Switching (QMS)

Power delivery via HDMI cable

These features aim to deliver smoother visuals, faster responsiveness, and better compatibility across a wide range of devices.

To support these new demands, the HDMI Forum has introduced a fresh cable certification: “Ultra96 HDMI”. Cables under this standard are designed specifically for the higher bandwidth of HDMI 2.2 and will replace the existing Ultra High Speed HDMI cables used for HDMI 2.1.

Consumers should look for:

The Ultra96 Certified Cable label

An official hologram

A QR code for easy authenticity verification

These markers will ensure that users are purchasing cables that meet the Ultra96 HDMI requirements and can fully support HDMI 2.2 features.