HEC is planning to build an internet solution to fix issues of students having remote access

HEC or Higher Education Commission has said that they are planning to bring back the pupils belonging to the remote areas of Pakistan that have no internet access to their respective hostels where they could utilize the online classes and testing facilities.

Tariq Banuri the Chairmen of HEC said that the education commission had taken special permission from Pakistan’s Government by this matter. If granted, HEC will facilitate a considerable population of students residing currently in the remote areas of Pakistan to return to their respective Universities’ hostel and carry on with their studies while following the safety SOPs.

Tari Banuri also mentioned that they are chairing several meetings with the Telecom sector to create Data Bundles for the students at a cheaper price. Dealing with private mobile operators regarding the internet solution is in the final stages.

Similarly, the teachers that feel unequipped to teach online courses should be allowed to go on leaves or other assigned other duties at the discretion of the university The problem has been thoroughly discussed by the representative if FAPUASA and can be discussed again. The final decisions are made by the mandates of HEC.

He further said that the demands of students regarding waving of the fee are not legit and near impossible. The educational institutes can lessen up the insignificant charges from the fees but a complete waiver of the fees will not be observed at any cost.

He also claimed to give students concession in the fee structure, HEC requests the federal government to increase its annual budget.

