Hec Releases Laptop Scheme Merit List For Sau Students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has officially announced the provincial laptop scheme merit list under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme, confirming the eligibility of students across Sindh, including those at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam.

A spokesperson for SAU confirmed that a dedicated online portal has gone live, allowing students to verify their standing on the merit list — whether they’ve been selected, placed on a waiting list, or deemed ineligible due to academic or administrative reasons.

University authorities have emphasized the importance of promptly checking this merit list to avoid missing out on the opportunity or to rectify any issues before the finalization. To facilitate transparency, SAU has also displayed merit data on its official notice boards, website, and social media platforms, managed through designated Student Focal Persons (SFPs).

Students who suspect discrepancies in their merit status are strongly encouraged to reach out to their assigned focal person immediately, providing all necessary supporting documents. The last date to submit objections or corrections regarding the laptop scheme merit list is July 4, 2025.