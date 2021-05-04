HEDP Reviewed New Technology Initiatives To Improve Quality Of Online Learning

In recent news, the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP), a steering committee under the Higher Education Commission, reviewed new technology initiatives to further improve the quality of online learning. This even extended to introducing the state of the art Learning Management System and making online learning accessible in the remote areas of Pakistan.

HEDP is a five-year project which is being implemented by the HEC to expand the commission’s higher education priorities. The main aim of this project is to ensure excellence in research and take on strategic ways to improve the education section and the respective economy.

The reviewing process of the HEDP was initiated through the third steering committee meeting which was held at the office of the Higher Education Commission. The committee meeting consisted of senior officials from federal ministries and provincial departments of higher education who sought to discuss new solutions to improve the education sector throughout these unprecedented times.

Currently, the HEC is focused on restructuring the education system due to the COVID-19 pandemic i.e. through the use of the latest technologies. This restructuring is being overseen by Miss Maryam Riaz, the Project Coordinator at HEC.

This restructuring will include blockchain technology which will be a method to bring more ease into the process of degree verification hence saving student’s time and money to get the degrees attested. Moreover, this method will eradicate the concern of fake degrees.

Furthermore, the latest Enterprise Resource Planning system which includes Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence would be deployed which is said to improve the efficiencies of the HEC’s system.

This would all be linked to a powerful Business Intelligence platform that would provide respective reports and insights and based on these insights future decision-making would be done by the commission.