Heres A List Of All The Movies Tv Shows Coming To Netflix Pakistan This August

Netflix Pakistan is dialing up the drama, comedy, and nostalgia this August. From Hollywood classics like Rush Hour and Jurassic Park to hotly anticipated originals like Wednesday Season 2, the streaming giant is giving Pakistanis the perfect excuse to stay glued to their screens this month.

Blockbusters Hit Netflix Pakistan on August 1

The first of the month arrives with a megaton of movie gold. Netflix Pakistan users will be able to dive into iconic franchises and film classics including:

  • Jurassic Park Trilogy
  • Rush Hour 1–3
  • Despicable Me
  • American Pie
  • The Departed
  • Clueless

Whether you’re a 90s kid or Gen Z, there’s something nostalgic and binge-worthy waiting for you.

Originals Pakistanis Shouldn’t Miss

Netflix Pakistan is also dropping a string of originals guaranteed to trend on local timelines:

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 (Aug 6)
The spooky, witty, and wildly popular Wednesday returns. Expect more mayhem, mystery, and memes as Jenna Ortega reclaims her gothic crown.

Fixed (Aug 13)
From the creator of Hotel Transylvania, this claymation comedy offers something truly different and hilariously animated.

In the Mud (Aug 14)
A gritty Argentine prison spin-off of El marginal, sure to resonate with fans of raw international dramas.

Quantum Leap S1–2 (Aug 14)
The NBC reboot lands with two seasons, ready to please lovers of time-travel thrillers.

Hostage (Aug 21)
A British political thriller with a sharp edge. Think Bodyguard but with more global intrigue.

The Thursday Murder Club (Aug 28)
Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan team up in this darkly funny crime caper—expect dry British wit and shocking twists.

Reality & Documentary Treats

Fans of reality TV and docuseries in Pakistan aren’t left out either:

  • Perfect Match Season 3 and Fire Country Season 2 land August 1
  • Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 drops on August 13
  • Fit for TV docuseries hits on August 15

What to Watch on Netflix Pakistan This August

Date Titles
Aug 1 Jurassic Park Trilogy · Rush Hour 1–3 · Despicable Me · American Pie · Clueless · The Bad Guys 2 · Perfect Match S3 · Fire Country S2
Aug 6 Wednesday Season 2 Part 1
Aug 13 Fixed; Love Is Blind: UK S2
Aug 14 In the Mud; Miss Governor Part 2; Quantum Leap S1–2
Aug 15 Fit for TV
Aug 21 Hostage
Aug 28 The Thursday Murder Club

 

