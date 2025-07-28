Samsung remains one of the most trusted smartphone brands in Pakistan. Among its mid-range models, the Samsung J7 Pro stands out due to its stylish design, reliable performance, and long battery life.

If you’re looking to buy a budget-friendly smartphone with premium features, the J7 Pro is worth considering.

Samsung J7 Pro Price in Pakistan (2025)

As of July 2025, the mobile phones latest price in Pakistan is between PKR 32,999 to PKR 37,000 depending upon the condition (new or used), storage version, and availability.

Although the model is not officially available for production, it’s still prevalent in local markets and online sites like OLX, Daraz, and local mobile outlets.

Key Features of Samsung J7 Pro

Premium Metal Design : The J7 Pro has a metal body, which provides it with an elegant and solid look.

: The J7 Pro has a metal body, which provides it with an elegant and solid look. Super AMOLED Display : Provides deep contrast and rich colors, ideal for video streaming and gaming.

: Provides deep contrast and rich colors, ideal for video streaming and gaming. Strong Battery Life : With a 3600 mAh battery, the phone easily lasts one whole day on medium usage.

: With a 3600 mAh battery, the phone easily lasts one whole day on medium usage. Dual LED Flash : Both back and front cameras have LED flash for excellent selfies and night photography.

: Both back and front cameras have LED flash for excellent selfies and night photography. Feature Specification Display 5.5 inches Super AMOLED, Full HD (1080×1920) Processor Exynos 7870 Octa-core 1.6 GHz RAM 3GB Internal Storage 32GB/64GB (expandable via microSD up to 256GB) Rear Camera 13 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, LED flash Front Camera 13 MP, f/1.9, LED flash Operating System Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 9 Battery 3600 mAh (non-removable) Fingerprint Sensor Front-mounted Build Metal body with premium finish

Performance Overview

The Exynos 7870 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM, provides seamless performance for day-to-day activities such as WhatsApp, YouTube, and web browsing.

Although not intended for heavy gaming, it supports light games and multitasking without a hitch. The fingerprint sensor introduces security and convenience.

Is It Still Worth Buying in 2025?

Though there are newer releases available now, the Samsung J7 Pro is still a great option for those who need a budget-friendly, stylish phone with good specs. It’s particularly favored by students and those upgrading from feature phones to smartphones.