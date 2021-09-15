Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13

After all the anticipation and hype, the iPhone 13 is finally here which was released with a ton of other new products i.e. iPads and Apple Watches at Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event.

This year’s iPhone features a lot of new surprises along with some common similarities from the previous generation. One thing is to be noted that physically the iPhone 13 is pretty similar to the iPhone 12 the only difference here is that the iPhone 13 has a smaller notch and a diagonal camera array.

— Telenor Pakistan (@telenorpakistan) September 15, 2021

This year’s range of iPhone is the same as usual i.e. iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Though the storage for these phones has been amped up as their storage options vary from 128 GB up to 512 GB but for the Pro and Pro Max, the storage option goes all the way up to 1 TB.

Although it may look like that the iPhone 13 is just another iPhone 12 with some changes but it’s actually what’s inside the phone and the features that make it a standout. The iPhone 13 is now equipped with the new A15 Bionic chip and this leads to promising battery life than its predecessor. Moreover, as the face ID notch is slimmed down by 20 percent it basically means that the notch will take less space of the screen.

On the other hand, Apple claims that the A15 Bionic chip is more power-efficient than last year’s A14. The A15 is a 5nm chip and offers a 6-core CPU which the company has claimed is the ‘fastest CPU in a smartphone’ and up to 50 percent faster than the competition. Moreover, graphics are also up to 30 percent faster.

Another big upgrade is the screen which now has a higher refresh rate of about 120Hz that can go as bright as 1,000 nits. Moreover, for the Pro and Pro Max, the super retina XDR displays is more prominent supporting refresh rates between 10Hz and 120Hz.

When it comes to the camera system, the Mini and iPhone 13 have a two-camera system as the iPhone 12 but the iPhone 13 has an all-new three-camera system. However, all models are said to offer better low-light photography due to their respective sensors. When it comes to the software part of the camera system, Apple introduced new photographic styles features which are said to work like traditional camera filters however with a small dose of computational photography. The video features are rather more interesting as Apple introduced ‘cinematic mode’ for all models which basically focuses on each person and scenario in a video automatically and gives that cinema-like feeling when watching the videos. Apple even showed examples by showing short films which were recorded by the iPhone 13’s cinematic mode.

The main factor for all these models has been the battery life which Apple claims lasts 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 models. Moreover, all models feature more bands around the sides of the phone which are said to improve 5G performance.

The iPhone 13 Mini is priced around $729 while the regular iPhone 13 is priced around $829. However, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are rather pricey which cost around $999 and $1,099.