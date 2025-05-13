Mike Hesson confirmed as Pakistan Cricket Team’s new white ball Head Coach

In a significant move for Pakistan cricket, Mike Hesson, the esteemed New Zealand coach, has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan national cricket team. This decision follows his successful tenure with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he led the team to clinch the PSL 2024 title.

Hesson’s coaching career is marked by transformative leadership and strategic acumen. He began his international coaching journey with Kenya before taking the helm of the New Zealand national team in 2012. Under his guidance, New Zealand reached their first-ever Cricket World Cup final in 2015, showcasing a brand of aggressive and fearless cricket.

His collaboration with then-captain Brendon McCullum was instrumental in redefining New Zealand’s cricketing approach, emphasizing innovation and resilience. This partnership not only brought success on the field but also earned both Hesson and McCullum recognition as Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit for their services to cricket.

Beyond international cricket, Hesson has made notable contributions to franchise cricket. He served as the Director of Cricket Operations for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2019 to 2023, where he was praised for his analytical approach and player development strategies.

His recent stint with Islamabad United in the PSL further solidified his reputation. Under his leadership, the team adopted a professional and modern approach, culminating in their PSL 2024 championship victory.

Hesson expressed his enthusiasm about taking on the role with Pakistan’s national team, stating, “I am delighted to be part of Pakistan cricket. The professional, modern, and mindful approach resonates strongly with me. I look forward to working with the talented players and staff to build a successful team and deliver exciting cricket to the fans.”

As Pakistan prepares for upcoming international fixtures, Hesson’s leadership is anticipated to usher in a new era of strategic planning, player development, and competitive spirit. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how his experience and innovative approach will shape the team’s performance on the global stage. Remember that the PCB had a fallout with both the foreign coaches as Jason Gillespie, the test team coach and Gary Kirsten, the white ball head coach, both resigned amid dissatisfaction and unprofessional behaviour from PCB.

Let’s see how Hesson copes with the PCB and players, as the jury is out.