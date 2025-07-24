By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honda Atlas Profits Skyrocket As Car Sales Explode In Pakistan

Honda Atlas Cars has reported a significant increase in profits for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year MY26. The automaker’s performance was enhanced by a strong rise in unit sales and improved gross margins, reflecting robust consumer demand.

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HCAR) posted a profit after tax of Rs828 million in 1QMY26, marking a year-on-year increase of 310 percent compared to Rs202.6 million during the same period last year. Earnings per share stood at Rs 5.80.

Net sales for the quarter reached Rs26,462 million, up 66 percent year-on-year from Rs15,970 million. This growth was largely attributed to a surge in volumes, which jumped 5.5 times to 5,682 units. The Civic and City models accounted for 5,154 units, while the BRV and HRV models contributed 366 units.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, net sales dipped 4 percent, primarily due to a 3 percent decline in volumes. This was linked to a high sales base in January.

Gross Margins Rise Year-on-Year but Dip from the Previous Quarter

Gross margins improved to 8.6 percent in 1QMY26, compared to 6.33 percent in 1QMY25, supported by falling CRC prices. However, this marked a decline from the 10.1 percent margin recorded in 4QMY25.

Distribution expenses rose 35 percent year-on-year to Rs350 million, in line with higher sales activity, though they dropped 36 percent quarter-on-quarter. Administrative costs climbed 54 percent year-on-year but remained unchanged compared to the previous quarter.

Other income increased by 61 percent year-on-year and 49 percent quarter-on-quarter, reaching Rs553 million. Meanwhile, finance costs dropped 29 percent due to reduced debt levels and falling interest rates.

The effective tax rate for the quarter stood at 43.29 percent, a slight decrease from 47.14 percent recorded in 1QMY25.

The strong quarterly performance demonstrates Honda Atlas’s ability to capitalize on growing demand, with unit sales and cost efficiencies playing a key role in delivering robust results.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Oppo Find X9 Pro

Oppo Find X9 Pro Surpasses Major Milestone with Dimensity 9500

Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations

NADRA Mobile NICOP Drive in Saudi Arabia Available on THESE Dates

Are New Naruto Episodes Coming Out Reports Suggest Fans Should Rejoice

Are New Naruto Episodes Coming Out? Reports Suggest Fans Should Rejoice!

Punjab Sets Launch Date For Electric Taxi Rollout

Punjab Sets Launch Date for Electric Taxi Rollout

Trump Trade Shockwaves Send Cryptocurrency Markets In A Frenzy

Trump Trade Shockwaves Send Cryptocurrency Markets In A Frenzy

Pakistan Plans Transition To Net Billing System For Solar Energy

Solar Users Left in the Dark by Abrupt Net Metering Policy Shift

Imf Blocks Power Tariff Relief For Industries And Ai Data Centers

IMF Blocks Power Tariff Relief for Industries and AI Data Centers

Upcoming Vivo Iqoo Phone Packs Huge 8000mah Battery

Upcoming Vivo/iQOO Phone Packs Huge 8000mAh Battery

Pi Token Surges And Crashes Amid Crypto Drop As Bitcoin Rides Waves

Pi Coin Seems To Be Unaffected By the Recent Altcoin Surge, Bitcoin Lurk

Pakistans Ai Roadmap Ready For Launch Says It Minister

Pakistan Prepares for AI Era with New Policy and Startup Fund

Trump Unveils Aggressive Ai Plan To Outpace China

Trump Unveils Aggressive AI Plan to Outpace China

Heres A List Of All The Movies Tv Shows Coming To Netflix Pakistan This August

Here’s A List of All the Movies, TV Shows Coming to Netflix Pakistan This August

Qi2 Wireless Charging

Qi2 Wireless Charging to Boost Speeds on iPhones and Android Devices