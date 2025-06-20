By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Hondas Rocket Launch Joins Space Race Out Of Nowhere

Honda, the Japanese automobile giant, has made a surprising and significant entry into the space race with the successful launch and landing of its first experimental reusable rocket. This achievement, which was largely kept under wraps until the test, marks a major step for the company’s aspirations in spaceflight.



The successful launch and landing test took place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The test was conducted at Honda’s facility in Taiki, Hokkaido, a region often referred to as Japan’s “space town” due to its growing aerospace research activities. The experimental reusable rocket measures approximately 6.3 meters (20.7 feet) in length and 85 centimeters (33.5 inches) in diameter. It has a dry weight of 900 kilograms (1,984 pounds) and a wet weight of 1,312 kilograms (2,893 pounds).

During the 56.6-second vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) test, the rocket reached an altitude of 271.4 meters (890 feet). Crucially, it touched down with remarkable precision, landing just 37 centimeters (14.6 inches) from its target.

The primary goal of this test was to demonstrate key technologies essential for rocket reusability, including flight stability during both ascent and descent, as well as accurate landing capabilities. Honda stated that it achieved its intended objectives and gathered valuable data throughout the flight.



While Honda has been involved in spaceflight-related equipment since 2021 (including fuel cells and electrolysis systems for use in space), their rocket development plans were kept relatively quiet, making the successful launch a surprise to many.

Honda is applying its extensive engineering expertise, amassed from developing various products and automated driving systems, to tackle the challenges of reusable rocket technology. This includes their knowledge in building robots, engines, and autonomous systems.

The company aims to achieve a suborbital spaceflight with its new rocket by 2029. While this is still a research phase and no commercialization decisions have been made, it signals a serious commitment to the space sector.

Honda sees a growing demand for satellite launch rockets, particularly for small satellites used in Earth observation and communications. They believe their reusable rocket technology can contribute to sustainable transportation in space.

The company has also partnered with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to explore technologies needed for human space exploration, including a circulative renewable energy system designed to generate and circulate oxygen, hydrogen, and electricity from solar energy and water.

With this successful test, Honda joins a select group of companies globally, including SpaceX, Blue Origin, and others, that are actively developing or regularly launching reusable rockets. This move contributes to Japan’s broader goal of doubling the size of its space industry by the early 2030s.

Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

