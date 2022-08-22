“House of the Dragon” Premiere Crashes HBO Max Streaming App

Mms The long-awaited premiere of “House of the Dragon” comes more than three years after the finale of “Game of Thrones,” the final episode of which garnered a record 19.3 million viewers for HBO all by itself. The events that take place in the prequel take place around 170 years earlier and center on the brutal struggles of the Targaryen family.

he long-awaited and eagerly anticipated premiere of the “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon,” saw a massive number of users log in to HBO Max. The volume of users was so high that it swamped the service for some people on Sunday night in the United States.

When “House of the Dragon” was first made available to the public at nine pm in New York, the global monitoring service Downdetector received reports of more than three thousand service disruptions, as stated in a published story in Bloomberg.

According to a statement released by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., the parent company of HBO, a spokeswoman for the company stated that millions of members are “successfully” viewing the show. “We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users,” the representative added. “We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues.”

In response to the program collapsing, many users went to Twitter to complain about the troubles they were having with it.

The premiere of “House of the Dragon” comes more than three years after the conclusion of “Game of Thrones,” the final episode of which garnered a record 19.3 million viewers for HBO all by itself. The prequel events take place more than a century before the start of the main Game of Thrones series and center on the terrible struggles of the Targaryen family.

Streaming services have struggled to keep up with the demand for their most popular shows because of the nature of their business.

Earlier this year, another popular online streaming device, the Netflix Inc. platform also experienced a collapse just after the season finale of “Stranger Things” was premiered online, post 2 years after its previous season.

At midnight, Pacific Time, the worldwide monitoring site Downdetector received reports of more than 14,000 outages from around the world. The first three weeks of “Stranger Things 4” on Netflix resulted in 781.04 million hours of viewing, making it the most popular English-language TV series ever on the streaming service.