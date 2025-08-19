How Illegal Betting Apps Took Pakistan By Storm

Betting is banned in Pakistan, yet over the past few years, many sports betting and “trading” apps have reached Pakistani users through smartphones and social media. Apps like Binomo, 1xBet, Bet365, and others are illegal under Pakistani law, but they have been promoted online to millions of people.

The issue has taken a sharper turn with high-profile names involved, from YouTube star Saad ur Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, facing arrest recently for advertising gambling apps, to cricket legend Wasim Akram drawing criticism for appearing in a betting platform campaign in 2024. The Pakistan Super League has also faced controversy as teams were found tied to surrogate sponsors linked with foreign betting companies, raising questions about the role of cricket in normalizing betting culture.

The context of betting regulations in Pakistan is the reason behind the lightning pace of online mobile gambling applications that reached millions via smartphones and social networks. Influencers and celebrities were decisive in popularizing such platforms, and cricket became one of the main factors that attracted fans into the betting culture. The law structure, which prohibits gambling, has remained in conflict with this black industry, with courts, regulating agencies, and enforcement arms finding difficulties in keeping up with the increasing rates of gambling. Inside voices in the cricket community, such as Dr. Nauman Niaz and Rashid Latif, have been expressing pointed criticism towards the encroachment of betting into sports. The slick advertisements on social media to sponsorships in Ceaters and even the government clampdowns, the story has it all to show how betting apps took a place in Pakistan, but what is being done to keep it at bay.

Historic ban on gambling in Pakistan

Gambling is illegal in Pakistan and is strictly forbidden as defined by the Prevention of Gambling Act of 1977 and laws related to this act. Such laws are based on the Pakistani laws and Islamic laws that prohibit the majority of betting and wagering. As an example, the Pakistan penal code criminalizes the act of running a gambling establishment in the open. As a practical matter, this implies that no casinos, sports betting or games of chance are permitted. There are a few minor exceptions that include state lotteries and controlled horse racing in some clubs. Although this is the case, all independent betting and online gambling is illegal, per se. Concisely, betting applications break the legislations of Pakistan, and individuals caught operating or marketing gambling may encounter a monetary fine or penalty as per anti-gambling and deception rules and regulations.

Offshore betting and Onshore gambling are banned, but many Pakistanis continue using the betting sites overseas. The youth and primarily people living in Pakistan have unlimited access to the internet and mobile apps. Multiple editorials and opinions have warned that online gaming applications are becoming popular in Pakistan, with people of all ages playing various games on such apps while spending real money. Many applications appear to be casual games but are concealed gambling apps. These applications typically operate from overseas (such as India or other countries) and accept deposits from Pakistani users, which complicates enforcement.

Rise of online betting and trading apps

Mobile technology and social media helped betting apps spread rapidly. With smartphones now common, app-based platforms can target Pakistani customers directly. Many apps claim to teach stock or crypto trading (e.g., Binomo markets itself as a “binary options” platform) but function like gambling schemes. Users are lured with flashy ads promising easy money from “trading”. In reality, the algorithms are rigged so most players lose money, making the whole thing tantamount to betting.

Cricket has been by far the most popular sport for bets in Pakistan. Cricket, and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in particular, the analysts remark, is most popular among the Pakistani bettors. With live sports streaming odds and live odds programs, using betting applications makes it convenient to bet on games that stream live cricket matches. Other sports like football also attract gamblers, but cricket dominates the scene.

Alongside sports betting, the broader online “trading” scene (including crypto trading apps) grew too. Some crypto or trading apps have also run ads promising high returns in Pakistan. In 2024, for instance, marketing material for certain cryptocurrency trading apps featured Pakistani celebrities and was circulated on social networks. However, just like sports apps, these crypto/trading apps often operate without any legal license in Pakistan.

Due to this boom, the industry watchers in Pakistan have become liberators of reforms. Arguably, some believe that complete prohibition has simply not worked and that stronger regulation within the borders of legality (such as may be seen in India or the Western world) may be safer. Nevertheless, the Pakistani government has taken no official action toward legal betting as of the middle of 2025.

Cricket’s catalytic role

The popularity of cricket in Pakistan gave a major push to the betting craze. During recent PSL tournaments, many teams had sponsors that turned out to be fronts for gambling companies. For example, Karachi Kings made a deal with “1XBAT”, which turned out to be a surrogate name for the foreign betting site 1xBet. Lahore Qalandars sponsored “Melbet”, whose branding closely matched the betting site Melbet. Quetta and Multan teams had similar deals with firms linked to Wolf777Casino and others.

These sponsorships caused outrage. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come under fire from former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif, who has publicly condemned the board for allowing PSL teams to collaborate with betting fronts. In a tweet, he asked why players are being banned for corruption while the leagues “encourage betting companies as sponsors”. PCB officials later told courts they had told teams not to use such sponsors moving forward. Indeed, during a high court hearing, it was noted that star player Mohammad Rizwan even covered up a betting company name taped on his shirt during a PSL match.

Some franchises took a public stand. Peshawar Zalmi’s chief commercial officer tweeted that the team would refuse any partnership with “shady surrogate betting websites”, asking dubious contacts to stop reaching out. This highlighted the issue to fans: even prominent players felt uneasy with covert betting ads on their uniforms.

Cricket’s influence also played out off the field. Matches and online match shows became avenues where tips and betting ads would pop up. Many fan pages and cricket commentary channels on YouTube started featuring betting content. This made it seem like betting was part of cricket culture, even though it was banned.

Influencers and social media promotion

Social media has played a critical role in the distribution of such betting applications. YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram offer millions of Pakistani users time to spend, and foreign betting sites were keen to take advantage of this market. They would pay off Pakistani influencers to promote their applications, usually skulking adverts into game or entertainment videos. For example, some news outlets reported that many of these “gaming” apps promote betting. These apps hire video bloggers to lure “the young and gullible” with flashy ads and promised earnings.

Several well-known influencers have been implicated. The most prominent case is YouTuber Saad ur Rehman (Ducky Bhai). He had 9 million YouTube subscribers and 2.4 million TikTok followers. In August 2025, Pakistani cybercrime agents arrested Ducky Bhai at Lahore airport. An official FIR accused him of promoting unregistered online gambling apps for profit. Prosecutors say he posted promotional videos on YouTube advertising apps like Binomo, 1xBet, Bet365, and B9 Game. Investigators even believe he worked as a de facto “country manager” for one app (Binomo) without any Pakistani license. The case against him cited dozens of promotional video links and evidence of payments from those apps.

Celebrities’ endorsements have contributed as well. Later in 2024, ex-captain and left-arm fast bowler of the Pakistani cricket team, Wasim Akram, came under criticism after being featured on an Indian betting application, Baji, in an advert. In the ad, Akram urged fans to join the app “for an exciting experience” and rake in money. Many Pakistanis noted this openly violated the country’s betting ban. Although no formal charges were announced against Akram, an online complaint to the cybercrime agency argued he was “promoting gambling in Pakistan,” which is illegal.

Similar apps have also been promoted by other internet personalities, even, in some instances, without their consent. The videos and posts on TikTok and Instagram promoted foreign crypto and trading apps with the participation of young gamers.

Other controversies and legal cases

The surge of online betting promotion eventually triggered a legal backlash. After the PSL sponsorship controversy, the PCB prohibited any direct sponsorship of gambling companies in 2024. Cricket authorities privately assured courts that no new betting sponsors would be allowed on team jerseys.

By mid-2025, Pakistani police and cybercrime agencies moved to crack down on these app promotions. The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber wing, now called the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), began investigating social media influencers and app marketers. In August 2025, Ducky Bhai’s arrest made national headlines. Soon after, authorities hinted at probes of other promoters. Local media reported that several influencers (and even binomo executives abroad) were under scrutiny for money laundering through these apps.

In addition, some journalists and lawyers filed petitions in Pakistani courts seeking bans on betting apps. For example, a resident filed a petition to stop PSL teams from taking betting sponsors. In September 2024, the Peshawar High Court heard such a case and ordered the PCB not to allow any betting firms to sponsor teams or put logos on jerseys. The court agreed that surrogate sponsorships misled fans and violated the gambling ban. It said the PCB must enforce the rules and keep betting companies away from cricket.

Amid these moves, government agencies took practical steps. The PTA blocked many betting websites and apps at one point, and the FIA started tracing financial transactions. The authorities declared openly, advertising unregistered gambling sites was an offence using the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. They told celebrities and companies that the use of these apps is not licensed in Pakistan, so posting ads equals fraud or money laundering.

The reaction and accountability

Pakistanis on social media have been strongly expressing their concern about the issue. Many netizens criticized the idea of famous sports figures endorsing foreign betting. The reactions are mixed: some see this as young people following celebrities’ lead, others see it as exploitative marketing. Former players and analysts like Rashid Latif and Nouman Niaz had openly been questioning why app promoters face no penalty while players do. Comments on news sites reflect frustration that actual criminals (like fraudsters who run these apps) seem to stay off-limits, while local promoters (e.g., Ducky Bhai) are being punished.

One question that arose in the discussion: Are government officials themselves involved? Rumors circulated online that some powerful people were backing gambling platforms, or that officials were getting kickbacks. In summary, public debate has centered on accountability. People have demanded stricter action on offshore operators and their local agents. Some argue that foreign betting firms should be banned outright (and even blocked by ISPs). Others say more oversight is needed for social media ads. At the very least, there is broad agreement that hosting gambling apps is contrary to Pakistan’s laws and cultural norms.

Laws, enforcement and the way forward

Under current law, promoting or using betting apps is illegal. Authorities continue to use multiple laws to punish violators. Most wagering is prohibited by the Prevention of Gambling Act (1977). Online fraud, spamming, and unauthorized digital advertising are included in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016). The FIA has the mandate to inquire into money laundering and cross-border fraud. These organizations, together with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority ( PTA), can deny access to offending websites.

Already, some promoters have faced legal consequences. Ducky Bhai is in custody under a cybercrime case. Other celebrities may also be warned or investigated if they are found advertising forbidden apps. On the financial side, the State Bank of Pakistan could also take action by blocking suspicious transactions to offshore apps. Cricket regulators, meanwhile, have reiterated that no Pakistan team or player may officially endorse betting companies.

Pakistan faces a choice. Either the ban must be enforced more strictly (for example, by treating all online gambling as a serious crime) or a new framework might be considered (as some in India and elsewhere have debated). So far, the government has signaled it will clamp down. As we have seen the recent PTA’s action of banning more than 180 illegal betting apps in this very month, August 2025. Examples might be stricter internet censorship or even a law to curb promotions through social media. There is also an increased awareness of the general population: media and religious leaders are discussing the dangers of online gambling.