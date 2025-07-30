ISLAMABAD – NADRA has introduced a digital convenience for citizens through its Pak ID mobile app. Users can now download digital versions of their vehicle registration and arms license cards at no cost. With the latest update, users can securely access and save these documents directly to their smartphones. This eliminates the need to carry physical copies. The initiative aims to enhance digital accessibility and improve public service delivery nationwide.

How to Download Vehicle and Arms License Cards:

First, download the Pak ID app from your smartphone’s app store.

Next, register your account and log in.

Select “Other Government Services” from the main menu.

Tap “Show More” to view additional services.

Choose either “Vehicle Card” or “Digital Arms License Card.”

Review your card details and hit the download button.

Go to “ID Vault” and select the card.

Finally, save the digital card to your phone for easy access.

NADRA has confirmed this feature is completely free of cost for all users. The step reflects NADRA’s growing role in Pakistan’s digital transformation. It promotes paperless, accessible public services for all citizens.

Child Registration Certificate (CRC)

In another move, NADRA has simplified the process of obtaining a Child Registration Certificate (CRC), commonly known as the B-Form. This development improves registration efficiency and ensures every child in Pakistan receives a valid identity document.

Required Documents for B-Form Application:

Parents must provide original CNICs.

Submit the child’s birth certificate issued by the Union Council or Cantonment Board.

For adopted children, legal custody proof is required.

For citizenship grants, a relevant certificate must also be submitted.

Age-Based Requirements for CRC:

Children under 3 years: No presence or photograph required.

Ages 3 to 10 years: Only a photograph is required.

Ages 10 to 18 years: Requires a photograph, fingerprints, and an iris scan.

With these initiatives, NADRA continues to drive Pakistan’s journey toward digital governance, offering secure, paperless, and accessible services.