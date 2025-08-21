How To Import Old Passwords Into Apple Passwords On Mac

Apple now offers a dedicated Passwords app across its devices. Passwords can be imported only from the macOS version of the app. A Mac is required to move a CSV file into Apple Passwords. This method is the supported and secure way for users to consolidate logins from other apps into Apple Passwords.

What users will need before they start

The users must be able to access a Mac computer running macOS Sequoia or higher. Users are required to extract the passwords stored in their current password manager as a CSV file. Syncing requires users to be logged in with the same Apple ID they use on iPhone and on iPad. The Passwords application is concerned with site and application logs. The app does not save documents or credit card numbers, as is done by some other password managers.

Step-by-step import on Mac

Open the Passwords app on the Mac. In the menu bar, choose File, then choose Import Passwords from File. Select the CSV file generated by the older password manager. Confirm the import and wait till the process is finished. Check all those that did not import and, if necessary, add them manually in the previous manager. After the import is complete, delete the CSV file from the Mac and from the trash. The CSV contains plain-text passwords, so it must be removed for security.

Common issues and fixes

The import of some entries fails to check the corresponding usernames. Check the CSV format and compare the columns to the column order. This is the easiest method if the import password failed to open your old manager copy, which logs in to Passwords on Mac. Otherwise, there is a separate Safari import path in Safari settings, but that does not overwrite the macOS Passwords import protocol.

After the import

Users must leave time in order to have the iCloud sync update other devices. It is advisable that users maintain the old manager installed within a short time so as to verify that all important logins are functional. Those who have been affected are advised to delete the CSV file and trash it to safeguard their own information. The Passwords app will subsequently keep and sync login passwords across Apple products.