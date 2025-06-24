ChatGPT is no longer just a chatbot with short-term memory. Thanks to new updates, it can now remember who you are, your preferences, and even your quirks, just like a real conversation partner.







If you’re tired of repeating your name or explaining your interests over and over, here’s how to train ChatGPT to know you better and make every chat feel more personal and efficient.

1. Start with a simple introduction

One of the easiest ways to build a connection is to tell ChatGPT your name. You can do this in a conversation or by updating the memory section under the Personalize menu.

Want to be called by a nickname? Add that too. For instance, the author once used “E-money” for fun, and ChatGPT picked it up for casual chats while using their real name for serious topics.







Names of people (or pets!) in your life can also be remembered, like when ChatGPT named a fictional dragon “Cabbage,” after the author’s dog.

2. Don’t overload it all at once

You don’t need to drop your entire life story in one sitting. Let details come up naturally over time. Sharing gradually helps ChatGPT remember better.

Just like getting to know a friend, spacing things out makes the memory stick and keeps conversations more meaningful.

3. Be specific when referring to old chats

If you want ChatGPT to remember something from a past conversation, be clear. Instead of saying, “As we discussed before,” try something like:

“When we talked about my trip to Spain last week and the types of places I liked, now I need help for Portugal instead.”

This helps ChatGPT locate the right memory and give you better suggestions.

4. Review what it knows about you

Type: “What do you remember about me?” and ChatGPT will list what it has learned.

You can correct any wrong information right away. For example, if it says you live in Seattle but you only grew up there, just clarify, and it will update accordingly.

This check-in helps make sure your preferences stay current and accurate, just like updating your online bio.

5. Use the bio tool to spell it out

If you prefer to set it up clearly, you can edit your memory profile by clicking on your profile photo > Settings > Personalize.

There, you can add:

Your name and job

Hobbies and interests

Preferred tone and style for responses

Want nautical references? Say you love boats. Into TV dramas? Mention your favorites and watch as ChatGPT starts weaving them into conversations.

Personalizing ChatGPT isn’t just about convenience; it’s about getting the most relevant, human-like support possible. Whether you’re planning trips, working on a project, or just chatting, a better memory means better responses.

Take a few moments to introduce yourself, and ChatGPT will remember the details that matter most to you.