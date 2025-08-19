Htc Shares Soar As Ai Powered Vive Eagle Glasses Debut In Taiwan

HTC Corp. shares skyrocketed 10 percent for the second trading day, posting one of the steepest gains on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, after the tech company revealed its AI-powered smart glasses, the Vive Eagle, for preorder in Taiwan. The strong market response reflects investor optimism that the sleek, high-tech eyewear could spur a much-needed turnaround for the aging smartphone brand.

A Glimpse Into the Future of Wearable Tech

The Vive Eagle is not just stylish, it promises functionality. Crafted entirely in Taiwan and weighing under 49 grams, it blends music playback, voice assistance, smart photography, videography, and real-time translation into one lightweight, ergonomic frame. Its ZEISS sun lenses deliver UV protection without compromising visual clarity.

Beyond aesthetics, the glasses integrate AI platforms like OpenAI GPT and Google Gemini to perform tasks via voice commands. Designed for all-day wear with adjustable nose pads and ergonomic temples, the Vive Eagle is more than eyewear, it is a wearable assistant.

HTC Stock Surge Signals Investor Confidence

With the Vive Eagle entering preorder and launching in Taiwan, HTC is moving towards AI-enabled consumer products. The company plans to expand sales to Southeast Asia, the United States, and Europe. Although it might get backed by a partnership with Taiwan Mobile to offer the glasses with a 5G subscription package.

This upbeat momentum echoes broader optimism in the electronics sector, including AI gains, helping lift the benchmark Taiex index.

Why HTC Vive Appeals to Tech Enthusiasts and Investors

HTC’s dramatic stock surge highlights investor confidence in the Vive Eagle as a potential game-changer for the once-dominant smartphone maker. By blending voice AI, smart visuals, and an ultra-light design, the new glasses showcase what could be the next leap in everyday computing.

With preorders already underway in Taiwan and expansion plans targeting Southeast Asia, the United States, and Europe, HTC appears ready to reassert itself on the global wearable tech stage.