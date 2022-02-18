Huawei FreeBuds 4 bring a whole new experience with high-resolution audio quality

Huawei’s new open-fit ANC earphones, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, have been praised by many users for features such as enhanced open-fit ANC 2.0, a comfortable wearing experience and immersive audio quality. Moreover, its bass enhancement combined with the 14.3mm large dynamic unit, allows the headset to maintain a consistently high level of sound quality. Aside from these features, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 have recently received a software update, adding various new feature to bring consumers a better listening experience.

Each person’s ear shape is different, and the condition of wearing earphones is different each time, which is why the same earphones can be experienced differently for different users. So, how to make every user hear the best possible sound? The question has plagued acoustic engineers for a long time. Through a complete set of personalized hearing technologies, adaptive ear matching (AEM), professional sound effects, Huawei customises the sound for each user.

Adaptive ear matching (AEM) brings customizable listening experience

The differences in people’s ear shapes and sizes will affect the tightness of wearing the earphone, leading to consumers having non-identical listen experiences with the same pair of earphones. For users with bigger ears, the ear canal is likely wider and the gap between the earphones is also wider, so some of the sound will slip away, and the bass performance will be impaired. However, users with smaller ears have relatively too much bass because they are wearing the earphones tightly.

Compared with in-ear earphones, open-fit earphones are more sensitive to different wearing styles and ear sizes, the acoustic environment is more prone to change, and that’s why sound quality differences to different people.

In response to this user pain point, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 adopts the technology of AEM, so that users get consistent and delicate audio quality. First of all, by using sound wave detection technology, the earphones determine the current user’s ear canal shape and wearing tightness. The earphones then adopt personalised sound effect to match the user’s ear automatically. That could compensate sound loss due to ear size and wearing condition effectively. AEM brings the best possible listen experience to HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 users.

Professional sound effects suitable for various music genre

Additionally, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 have a variety of professional and personalised sound effects built-in to perfectly manage different music genres.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 currently supports three modes of EQ: balanced (default), bass boost, and treble boost. Consumers can choose a mode that suits them depending on the scenario. Among them, the bass boost mode enhance the bass, providing users with immersive sound effects when listening to songs. The treble boost mode will increase the sensitivity of the earphones to higher frequencies, making the sound of the earphones more transparent, and restoring the rich high-pitched detail. The three distinctive modes also provide consumers with more personalised choices.

Treble Boost: The instrument shows more detail and the sound is fuller and brighter.

Bass Boost: Boost the bass energy and you can feel the shock of the scene.

Balanced (Default): The sound is original and the voice is more prominent and infectious.

Professional acoustic design brings high resolution sound quality

Audio quality is a basic requirement of earphones, and an important factor for consumers when choosing their earphones. When using the earphones to listen music, the audio details produced by the earphone is very important. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 adopts the classic dynamic driver structure to bring consumers a better listening experience. Moreover, it features the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) composite diaphragm that supports a frequency range of up to 40kHz, improving the middle and treble sounds.

Moreover, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 come with a 14.3mm super large diaphragm which makes the amplitude larger and the bass more powerful. Together with the newly upgraded bass booster, bass tube and motherboard it forms an independent sealed sound cavity, and the volume of the bass tube is increased by 15%. This also provides an intensified resonance effect from the air and diaphragm. When users are listening to music with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, they can enjoy a more powerful bass and more immersive sound.

In addition to high-level hardware quality, Huawei continues to provide consumers with a better sound quality experience through software features. Huawei audio products have always been committed to bringing consumers the ultimate listening experience, and they will also bring more amazing products in the future.