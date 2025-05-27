Huawei Ict Courses Now Mandatory For Fde Students In Grades 6 10

In a significant move to strengthen digital education, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has made Huawei ICT courses mandatory for students in Grades 6–10. The initiative, in partnership with Huawei Pakistan and the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MoFE&PT), is part of a nationwide push to equip 300,000 students with essential IT skills.







As part of the newly introduced Huawei ICT courses for FDE students, institutional heads have been instructed to ensure 100% student registration through a designated online portal. Each student must use a unique email ID and phone number to complete registration by May 26–27, 2025. Additionally, all students in Grades 6–10 must complete a one-hour “Basics AI” course before the start of summer vacations.

The Huawei ICT courses for FDE students are part of a broader capacity-building program, which also includes a “Train the Trainer (TTT)” initiative covering Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The program aims to develop a digitalization roadmap for institutions under MoFE&PT.

Course Breakdown by Grade Level:

Grades 6–8:







Computer Networks

AI Basics

5G Basics

Overview of IoT Technologies

(Duration: 4 days/course, 2 classes/week over 2 weeks)

Grades 9–10:

Information Representation and Data Organization

Search and AI

Network Security

Computer Network (General)

5G Network Architecture and Key Technologies

Development and Basic Concepts of Cloud Computing

Digital Power

Algorithm and Program Design

(Duration: 6 days/course, 2 classes/week over 3 weeks; Digital Power runs for 4 days over 2 weeks)

Grades 11–12:

Computer Network (General)

Network Security

Development and Basic Concepts of Cloud Computing

5G Overview – Mobile Communication Evolution

Innovation Practice of IoT

Data Center – New-Generation Cloudified Internet Infrastructure

Cloud Advanced: Architecture and Technologies

Data Management and Analysis

Data Communication and Network Competition – Specific Course

(Duration: 6 days/course, 2 classes/week over 3 weeks)

Registration Process:

Students are required to:

Visit the provided Mini-Site.

Click on “Log-in/Sign Up” and input required details.

Confirm via email or phone.

Log in and select their course.

Upon completing the course modules, students can download their certificate from their profile.

This nationwide Huawei ICT initiative for FDE students is a strategic step toward enhancing digital literacy and preparing the younger generation for emerging technologies.