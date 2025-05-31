Huawei Is Set To Introduce 3nm Chip In 2026

Huawei is reportedly developing 3nm chips by exploring both Gate-All-Around (GAA) FET-based designs and futuristic carbon nanotube-based semiconductors, with a tape-out planned for 2026.







This conventional yet cutting-edge method (GAA) is on track for a tape-out in 2026, with potential mass production by 2027 if development proceeds smoothly. This 3nm GAA FET chip is expected to offer improved power efficiency and performance compared to earlier Kirin chips. To make it more efficient, they’re using carbon-nanotube-based semiconductors. This futuristic approach could potentially surpass traditional silicon-based chips in performance.

These efforts build upon Huawei’s recent success with the 5nm Kirin X90 chip. This chip was manufactured by SMIC using older DUV (Deep Ultraviolet) lithography combined with multi-patterning techniques, circumventing the need for ASML’s advanced EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) machines. Although complex and costly, this method achieved a 20% yield.

Furthermore, Huawei is making substantial investments, reportedly around $37 billion, in developing its own domestic EUV technology, with some reports indicating it could be ready by 2026.