Huawei Reveals Stroke Study and Heart Study with Top International Institutions

To mark World Heart Day 2021, Huawei has revealed today the stroke study and heart health study. This comes as a result of two influential partnerships with top global institutions – the University of Liverpool in the UK and 301 Hospital in China.

These life-changing projects reaffirm Huawei’s commitment to furthering heart health and stroke research. Released on World Heart Day, the results show the important role wearable technologies can play in the early treatment of heart diseases. They also support the notion of home management of chronic disease, which is a potentially life-changing result for millions living with heart health conditions and those who are vulnerable to stroke.

Huawei has worked alongside the University of Liverpool to further its atrial fibrillation and stroke study. The researchers are set to recruit post-stroke patients, using HUAWEI Band 6 to monitor atrial fibrillation. With the University of Liverpool Stroke Study App, Huawei devices can help to monitor how atrial fibrillation, sleep apnoea, and habits like walking pace might affect the risk of stroke.

Professor Gregory Lip, from the Liverpool Centre for Cardiovascular Science at the University of Liverpool UK, who is a global expert on atrial fibrillation and stroke, said:

“Atrial fibrillation is the commonest heart rhythm condition, which is associated with a high risk of stroke, heart failure, and dementia. We are delighted with this collaborative project using smart wear to help improve the detection of this rhythm disorder in people post-stroke. Through our partnership with Huawei, we will see how technology can improve the monitoring of high-risk populations.”

Aside from the upcoming research with the University of Liverpool, Huawei’s previous heart study has also been recognized by global authorities and organizations. In China, the Huawei Heart Health Research Team, alongside the Heart Health Study of 301 Hospital started the Huawei Heart Study in 2018. This year the Huawei Heart Study released five research findings at the recent annual European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2021 online conference. The results once again illustrated the importance of mobile and wearable technology for the early monitoring and treatment of atrial fibrillation, providing a strong argument for home management of chronic diseases in the cardiovascular field.

The Heart Health Study results are based on Huawei Research and Huawei’s smart wearable devices combined with the atrial fibrillation integrated management platform, mAFA (mobile Atrial Fibrillation Application), which uses smart technology to improve atrial fibrillation screening and integrated management for patients.

Kevin Ho, Chief Operating Officer and President of the Handsets Product Line, Huawei Consumer Business Group said:

“We are thrilled to be playing an active role in helping to create an environment where we can explore the boundaries of heart health and stroke technology through our meaningful partnerships with the globally recognized University of Liverpool and 301 Hospital in China.

Huawei will continue to collaborate with world-leading academic and medical institutions in its pursuit of using technology to better the lives of those suffering from heart conditions and strokes, while also contributing to the wider academic discussion. ”