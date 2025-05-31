Hugging Face Unveils Two Affordable Domestic Humanoid Robots

Hugging Face Robots have taken a major leap into the world of robotics by unveiling two open-source humanoid variants, HopeJR and Reachy Mini. This initiative aims to make robotics more affordable, transparent, and accessible to developers, educators, and researchers.







By offering open-source designs, Hugging Face is pushing forward a vision where robotics innovation is not limited to big tech companies but is open to the global tech community.

HopeJR – Full-Sized Hugging Face Robots

HopeJR is a full-sized humanoid robot featuring 66 degrees of freedom, enabling it to perform complex movements such as walking and object manipulation. You can control this robot remotely using specialized gloves that replicate the user’s hand movements. This design allows for interactive demonstrations and practical applications in various settings.

Reachy Mini – A Desktop AI Companion

Reachy Mini is a compact, desktop-sized robot equipped with a retractable neck. The neck allows it to interact with users by following movements or retracting into its case. Designed for AI application testing, it serves as an accessible platform for developers and researchers to experiment with robotics and AI integration.







Open-Source Philosophy and Accessibility

Both robots are under open-source licenses, enabling users to assemble, modify, and understand their workings. This approach aligns with Hugging Face’s commitment to transparency and democratization in technology, aiming to prevent monopolization by large entities with proprietary systems.

Hugging Face Robots & Strategic Expansion

Hugging Face evolved its robots after acquiring Pollen Robotics, which provided the tools needed to build the hardware. This move marks Hugging Face’s strategic entry into robotics. It expands the company’s AI model offerings and builds a more integrated AI and robotics ecosystem.

These robots are designed to be affordable, with HopeJR priced around $3,000 and Reachy Mini between $250 and $300.