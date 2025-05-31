The French AI firm Hugging Face is poised to introduce humanoid robots that could soon be accessible to consumers at remarkably low prices. Where humanoid robots are expected to be priced around $10,000 to $15,000, this company plans to launch them at only $3000.







The standout offering is the HopeJR, a humanoid robot expected to start at a price of just $3,000. This highly anticipated is engineered to be fully autonomous, capable of walking and manipulating objects without human intervention. Its advanced design incorporates an impressive 66 independently controllable movements, granting it a high degree of flexibility for a wide array of tasks.

This level of articulation suggests that HopeJR could perform domestic chores, assist in various environments, or even serve as a platform for further robotic research and development. The affordability of such a capable humanoid could democratize access to advanced robotics, moving them from specialized labs into homes and small businesses.

For those seeking a more modest entry into robotics, Hugging Face will also offer the Reachy Mini This compact, desktop-sized unit is projected to cost between $250 and $300. While not designed for full-body mobility, the Reachy Mini focuses on interactive capabilities. It can move its head, engage in natural conversation, and listen attentively, making it a potential companion, an interactive learning tool, or even a sophisticated smart home interface.







Hugging Face, a prominent name in the AI landscape known for its contributions to open-source machine learning is spearheading this initiative. Their entry into the affordable humanoid robot market could accelerate the adoption of personal robots significantly.

By offering capable robots at prices comparable to high-end smartphones, they are challenging the traditional perception of robotics as an expensive domain. The company anticipates shipping the first units of these groundbreaking robots by the end of 2025.