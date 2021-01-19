Hundreds of EVs stuck at ports as importers wait for govt ordinance to avail tax exemptions

Electric vehicle importers in Pakistan are in a frenzy, as many of them have imported dozens of electric vehicles already but are hesitant to get them cleared at ports until the government issues an ordinance on the nation’s first Electric Vehicle (EV) policy that will allow them to avail tax exemptions on their imports.

As per details from the report published by Profit by Pakistan Today, hundreds of electric cars are currently stuck at ports as importers wait for the government to finally issue its ordinance/SRO with regards to the EV policy. The reason for waiting for the ordinance is so that the importers can finally avail the tax exemptions laid out in the policy for their EV imports.

According to the reporter, an importer claimed that his company had imported at least 35 electric vehicles, but was reluctant to have them cleared at ports at it wanted to avail the tax exemptions applicable on Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Completely Built Units (CBUs) under the EV policy.

Similarly, some other companies/importers were also waiting for policy implementation through the issuance of an ordinance/SRO, he added.

Meanwhile, according to an official of the Custom Department, the draft EV ordinance was resubmitted to the Ministry of Industries (MoI) for a review before forwarding it to the President House for the issuance of an ordinance.

The official clarified that the issuance of ordinance would not be delayed on part of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). On the other hand, however, when an MoI official was contacted by Profit, he said that the ministry was “unaware about any draft ordinance” sent to the ministry by FBR.

“The ministry has not received any documents so far in this regard,” the MoI official emphasized.

Despite the lack of charging stations and other requisite facilities in Pakistan, importers are eagerly importing electric vehicles. According to sources, this is largely because of the tempting tax exemptions for manufacturers/assemblers and other incentives announced under the policy that were encouraging for EV importers in the country.