Hysab Kitab a popular Pakistani budgeting app has been downloaded by half a million users

A renowned fintech solution provider of the country has proudly announced earlier this week that they have reached half a million users on its platform. Hysab Kitab a fintech mobile application is being used in over 160 countries. The app made it very easy for the user to track down the finances and log the day-to-day expenditure.

While highlighting the achievement of the app, the founder of Hysab Kitab Vaqar Islam said: “Hysab Kitab is a growing Pakistani fintech player in the Pakistani market. The Hysab Kitab application which was ideated and developed locally by Pakistanis is now a global product with users from across 160 countries, recording more than 7.5 million transactions in the application.”

The app’s primary focus is to enhance the user experience but their team is working day and night to tailor the mobile application in such a manner that it suits all the requirements of the Pakistani market.

The economy of Pakistan mostly runs on cash transactions and the Hysab Kitab mobile app offers a 360-degree view regarding the user’s financial handling.

While addressing the achievement of Hysab Kitab the Global head Yasir Illyas said: “Hitting this milestone is a testament to the value HK brings to the daily life of half a million users, and further fuels our mission to drive financial access, inclusion and literacy worldwide. We are blessed to be able to make such a tremendous impact on our users’ lives and look forward to achieving many more milestones shortly.”

The budgeting app was rolled out in the mid of 2018 by Jaffer Business systems. The application offers a one-stop solution to all the money-related matters of the users.

