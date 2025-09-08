Hyundai Lg Ev Battery Plant In Us Hit By Ice Raid

The Hyundai-LG EV battery plant in Georgia has become the focus of a diplomatic dispute after U.S. immigration authorities detained hundreds of South Korean workers over suspected visa violations.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed the arrest of 475 individuals on Thursday, most of them South Korean nationals, according to the BBC. Many were allegedly working while on short-term visitor visas, which do not permit employment in the U.S. The detainees are being held at an ICE facility in Folkston, Georgia, while officials decide next steps.

The South Korean government responded immediately, sending diplomats to Georgia and holding an emergency meeting in Seoul. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun voiced concern for the citizens arrested and urged Washington to protect the rights of Korean workers and the business activities of Korean companies.

Hyundai Motor clarified that none of those detained were its direct employees. Its joint venture partner, LG Energy Solution, emphasized that employee safety remained its top priority and pledged cooperation with U.S. authorities.

ICE also reported that among those detained was a Mexican national and U.S. green card holder with prior convictions for narcotics and firearms. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Steven Schrank defended the raid, stressing that foreign workers must be brought in legally and warning that companies undermining the U.S. workforce would be held accountable.

The Hyundai-LG EV battery plant employs around 1,200 people and has been described as the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history. The facility is central to U.S. efforts to expand domestic EV production but the raid highlights the challenge of balancing foreign investment with strict immigration enforcement.

President Donald Trump defended ICE’s actions on Friday, saying the agency was “just doing its job.” While he acknowledged the importance of ties with allies, he reaffirmed his administration’s priority of ensuring a stable and legal workforce.