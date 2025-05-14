Hyundai Pakistan unveils easy installment plans for IONIQ EVs

Hyundai Pakistan is making electric vehicle (EV) ownership more attainable for local customers with the introduction of new flexible installment plans for its flagship electric models, the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6.

The automaker aims to ease the transition to electric mobility with a range of financing options, allowing buyers to drive away in these futuristic vehicles without the burden of a hefty upfront payment.

Affordable Down Payments and Flexible Terms

Hyundai’s new financing offer starts with down payments as low as 30% of the vehicle’s price, making it easier for Pakistani consumers to own a Hyundai electric vehicle. In addition, customers have the flexibility to choose from 18, 24, or 30-month installment plans. This ensures that prospective buyers can pick an option that best fits their budget and financial situation.

IONIQ 5 Installment Plans

The IONIQ 5, one of Hyundai’s flagship electric vehicles, is available in two variants, with prices and installment options tailored to different budgets:

NE Variant:

Price: Rs. 22,500,000

18 Months: 30% down (Rs. 6,500,000), Rs. 819,667/month

24 Months: 40% down (Rs. 9,000,000), Rs. 575,000/month

30 Months: 50% down (Rs. 11,250,000), Rs. 385,000/month

PE (Facelift) Variant:

Price: Rs. 24,999,000

18 Months: 30% down (Rs. 7,499,700), Rs. 988,850/month

24 Months: 40% down (Rs. 9,999,600), Rs. 637,475/month

30 Months: 50% down (Rs. 12,499,500), Rs. 426,650/month

IONIQ 6 Installment Plans

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6, a stylish and sleek addition to its EV lineup, also comes with flexible financing options. Available in two variants, here are the prices and installment details:

Smart Variant:

Price: Rs. 23,000,000

18 Months: 30% down (Rs. 6,900,000), Rs. 911,111/month

24 Months: 40% down (Rs. 9,200,000), Rs. 587,500/month

30 Months: 50% down (Rs. 11,500,000), Rs. 393,333/month

Signature Variant:

Price: Rs. 24,000,000

18 Months: 30% down (Rs. 7,200,000), Rs. 950,000/month

24 Months: 40% down (Rs. 9,600,000), Rs. 612,500/month

30 Months: 50% down (Rs. 12,000,000), Rs. 410,000/month

To further enhance customer confidence, every Hyundai EV purchased under this new installment plan includes a 4-year or 100,000 km warranty, ensuring peace of mind as customers make the shift to electric mobility.