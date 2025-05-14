Hyundai Pakistan unveils easy installment plans for IONIQ EVs

By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 13 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Hyundai Pakistan is making electric vehicle (EV) ownership more attainable for local customers with the introduction of new flexible installment plans for its flagship electric models, the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6.

The automaker aims to ease the transition to electric mobility with a range of financing options, allowing buyers to drive away in these futuristic vehicles without the burden of a hefty upfront payment.

Affordable Down Payments and Flexible Terms

Hyundai’s new financing offer starts with down payments as low as 30% of the vehicle’s price, making it easier for Pakistani consumers to own a Hyundai electric vehicle. In addition, customers have the flexibility to choose from 18, 24, or 30-month installment plans. This ensures that prospective buyers can pick an option that best fits their budget and financial situation.

IONIQ 5 Installment Plans

The IONIQ 5, one of Hyundai’s flagship electric vehicles, is available in two variants, with prices and installment options tailored to different budgets:

NE Variant:

Price: Rs. 22,500,000

  • 18 Months: 30% down (Rs. 6,500,000), Rs. 819,667/month
  • 24 Months: 40% down (Rs. 9,000,000), Rs. 575,000/month
  • 30 Months: 50% down (Rs. 11,250,000), Rs. 385,000/month

PE (Facelift) Variant:

Price: Rs. 24,999,000

  • 18 Months: 30% down (Rs. 7,499,700), Rs. 988,850/month
  • 24 Months: 40% down (Rs. 9,999,600), Rs. 637,475/month
  • 30 Months: 50% down (Rs. 12,499,500), Rs. 426,650/month

IONIQ 6 Installment Plans

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6, a stylish and sleek addition to its EV lineup, also comes with flexible financing options. Available in two variants, here are the prices and installment details:

Smart Variant:

Price: Rs. 23,000,000

  • 18 Months: 30% down (Rs. 6,900,000), Rs. 911,111/month
  • 24 Months: 40% down (Rs. 9,200,000), Rs. 587,500/month
  • 30 Months: 50% down (Rs. 11,500,000), Rs. 393,333/month

Signature Variant:

Price: Rs. 24,000,000

  • 18 Months: 30% down (Rs. 7,200,000), Rs. 950,000/month
  • 24 Months: 40% down (Rs. 9,600,000), Rs. 612,500/month
  • 30 Months: 50% down (Rs. 12,000,000), Rs. 410,000/month

To further enhance customer confidence, every Hyundai EV purchased under this new installment plan includes a 4-year or 100,000 km warranty, ensuring peace of mind as customers make the shift to electric mobility.

