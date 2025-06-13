By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 58 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ihc Halts Bahria Town Auction Planned By Nab

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a stay order as the IHC halts Bahria Town auction planned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which was originally scheduled for June 12, 2025.



As reported by Dawn, the IHC’s decision came from a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, after Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd. filed a petition challenging NAB’s move.

NAB had announced its intention to auction six Bahria Town properties — five in Rawalpindi and one in Islamabad — to recover the amount involved in a plea bargain under Section 33E of the NAB Ordinance, 1999.

Bahria Town’s legal team argued that the company, being a private construction firm, has no direct or indirect involvement in the £190 million corruption case and is neither an accused party nor named in any related advertisements.



Despite this, the petition pointed out that NAB had seized several Bahria Town properties and was proceeding with an auction process deemed unlawful by the petitioner.

As the IHC halts Bahria Town auction, the court instructed NAB to cease all “illegal disciplinary action” and emphasized the need for due process and transparency, especially in cases where assets are not tied to any formally accused individuals.

The bench ordered NAB and related parties to file their replies and adjourned the hearing. This decision comes months after NAB issued public warnings about Bahria Town’s Dubai project and intensified efforts to extradite Malik Riaz and his son.

Bahria Town, Islamabad high court, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Nadra To Block Sims Linked To Expired Cnics After July 31

NADRA to Block SIMs Linked to Expired CNICs After July 31

Google Find Hub Now Supports Uwb With Moto Tag

Google Find Hub Now Supports UWB with Moto Tag

Special Relief Allowance For Armed Forces In Fy26 Budget

Special Relief Package Confirmed for Armed Forces in the Budget

Pakistan Secures Imf Staff Level Agreement For 1 3 Billion Loan

IMF Raises Concerns Over Rs344Bn in Unapproved Govt Grants

Dia Browser Redefines Web Surfing With Built In Ai Assistant

This New Browser Just Made Every Other Browser Look silly (AI in Tabs)

Qatar Airways Cancels Key Flights As Iran Israel Conflict Intensifies

Qatar Airways Cancels Key Flights As Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

Oil Prices Surge To 5 Month High After Israel Iran Conflict Escalates

Oil Prices Skyrocket to 5-Month High After Israel’s latest Attack on Iran

Why Dollar Is Not Falling In Pakistan Amid Global Decline

Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Hit 26-Month High

Passenger Car Sales Soar 32 1 In Pakistan

Passenger Car Sales Soar 32.1% in Pakistan During FY24-25

Pakistan To Add 2633 Mw Via Solar Net Metering In Fy 2025 26

Pakistan to Add 2,633 MW via Solar Net Metering in FY 2025–26

Pia Diverts Flights Over Gulf Due To Iran Restrictions

PIA Diverts Flights Over Gulf Due to Iran Restrictions

Sam Altman Reveals Energy Usage Of Chatgpt

Sam Altman reveals energy usage of ChatGPT

Govt Seeks 2b Loan To Boost Reserves To 14b

Govt Seeks $2B Loan to Boost Reserves to $14B