Imitating Fortnite Call Of Duty Season 4 Adds Beavis Butthead

The iconic, dimwitted duo from the ’90s, Beavis & Butt-Head, are officially joining Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update launching June 26. Fans can expect cel-shaded operator skins, nostalgic flair, and possibly the most surreal crossover the franchise has ever seen.



The reveal came via official promotional channels, featuring Beavis and Butt-Head in full tactical combat gear. They’re not alone. Coach Buzzcut and Todd Ianuzzi are also joining the chaos. The community response was instant and intense. While longtime fans of the show cheered the nostalgia, some purists questioned the franchise’s increasingly playful direction.

Community Reactions On Beaves & Butt-Head Collab

The internet wasted no time responding. On Reddit, the hype hit overdrive.

One user exclaimed:




“Hell yeah, you can play as Buzzcut! FRAG ME IN THE JIMMY!”

Another posted simply:


“I demand Cornholio.”

Other users joked about waiting for Beavis and Butt-Head to make their way into Fortnite next.

The phrase “Beavis in the Gulag” began trending in fan circles. While some criticized the crossover as too Fortnite, most embraced the absurdity as a welcome injection of humor into Call of Duty’s gritty world.

Call of Duty Takes a Page from Fortnite’s Playbook

This crossover also marks a broader strategic pivot for Call of Duty. Following Fortnite’s blueprint, Activision has been steadily rolling out pop-culture integrations to attract a wider, younger, and more meme-savvy audience. Where Fortnite has hosted everyone from Marvel superheroes to Travis Scott concerts, Call of Duty is now creating its own chaotic roster from action icons like Rambo to Saturday morning-style antiheroes like Beavis and Butt-Head.

It’s clear the franchise no longer wants to live in a purely realistic military sandbox. Instead, it’s evolving into a cultural playground where nostalgia, internet humor, and tactical chaos all share the same battlefield.

A Pop-Culture Collision Like No Other

This isn’t the first time Call of Duty has dipped into pop culture. Rambo, John McClane, and even Godzilla have joined the fight in the past. But Beavis and Butt-Head stand apart. Their cartoonish appearance clashes sharply with Call of Duty’s grounded, military aesthetic, creating a jarring but oddly satisfying contrast.

Critics argue the duo’s exaggerated visuals might make them easy targets on the battlefield, but others say that’s the fun of it. It’s ridiculous, self-aware, and undeniably bold.

What’s Inside the Beavis & Butt-Head Bundle?

While full bundle details remain under wraps, early leaks and insider buzz suggest players will get:

  • Cel-shaded Beavis and Butt-Head operator skins

  • Themed weapon blueprints

  • Possibly a cartoon-themed Rebirth Island variant

The complete breakdown is expected once the Season 4 Reloaded update officially drops on June 26.

