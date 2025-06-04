The University of Michigan research team has achieved the first human brain recording with a wireless implant.







On May 14, 2025, a research team from the University of Michigan successfully tested Paradromics’ Connexus device, a fully implantable brain-computer interface (BCI), on a human patient. This marks the first instance of a human brain recording using a wireless implant.

The Connexus device was temporarily placed on the patient’s temporal lobe during an epilepsy surgery. This allowed the research team to evaluate its effectiveness in capturing neural signals. This device is super compact and features a high-density array of 421 microelectrodes. It is designed to help restore communication and movement for individuals suffering from neurological conditions.

It operates by collecting electrical signals directly from individual neurons. These signals are then transmitted wirelessly to an external computer. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms on the computer translate the neural signals into actions, such as synthesized speech.







This could be a game changer for people with neurological issues like paralysis and speech loss. It’ll give them the ability to communicate through brain and computer communication. Paradromics is preparing for a clinical trial to further assess the Connexus device’s safety, performance, and impact on patients’ lives over a year.