In the essence of PM’s vision of “Kamyab Jawan”, AAA Associates brings “AAA Job Marathon, 2022”

AAA Associates is extremely thrilled to conduct the event, ‘AAA Job Marathon 2022’, “Let’s Grow Together”, on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th January from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm at Ayub Park, Topi Rakh Rawalpindi, offering on-the-spot hiring.

AAA Associates determinedly integrates itself into the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’, initiated by Prime Minister, Imran Khan with the belief, ‘Kamyab Jawan, Kamyab Pakistan’, through the ‘AAA Job Marathon 2022’.

AAA Associates brings an opportunity for the passionate people of the twin cities to start a career with the leading companies of the vicinity and calls on to join in the affair, giving the biggest career opportunity to its people.

AAA Associates Chairman, Mr. Sheikh Fawad Bashir and Managing Director, Lt. Col Shahzad Ali Kiani (Retd), Senior Management, and employees of AAA Associates along with other members of the community are looking forward to the event and hope for it to be a great success.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Mr. Usman Dar, will honour the event with his presence. He endorses a vision of commitment to the Progress and Success of Pakistan’s biggest asset, its youth. For the government’s goal of, ‘Kamyab Jawan, Kamyab Pakistan’, the National Youth Development Programme, he is eager and keen to see the country’s youth engaged in healthy and productive efforts towards building a future together for Pakistan, and this event is a step in the right direction.

The pandemic had a worse effect on the country’s economy, and the unemployment rate dwindled and kept increasing in the last two years due to inevitable lockdowns, medical emergencies, social distancing and isolations, travel restrictions, etc. The government has put in a lot of effort to revive the economy and provide suitable platforms to create the potential workforce for the country. The government envisions to see the youth of the country educated, engaged in positive elements, and producing results, especially through its National Youth Development Programme.

AAA Associates has generated more than a hundred Job Openings in many working departments and businesses. Jobs from executive-level to team managers and assistants including but not limited to Corporate Legal Associates, Android Developers, Data Analysts, Architects, Content Writers, Creative Heads, Senior Graphic Designers and Sales Executives. AAA Associates has a plethora of avenues under its umbrella with AAA Real Estate, AAA Builders, Hype Advertising, IT Solutions, AAA Marketing, and Yusaied, offering various jobs.

AAA Associates takes a great initiative that caters to the unemployed in Pakistan and urges them to avail the biggest opportunity in the twin cities and get hired on the spot.

Creating jobs in this structured format is highly beneficial, as it ensures awareness, transparency and helps the youth partaking responsibility in the country’s development, and progress by finding employment and generating revenues. AAA Associates is thus determined in engaging youth and transform them into a productive workforce for the country.