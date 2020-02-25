INER-Z launches Pakistan’s first set of electric vehicles at Pakistan Auto Show 2020

As Pakistan’s first electric vehicle research, design and engineering company, INER-Z Automotive Pvt. Ltd, has recently announce the grand launch of its maiden line-up of ‘Made in Pakistan’ electric vehicles. This announcement took place at the largest exhibition of automobiles in the nation: the Pakistan Auto Show 2020 (PAS-20). The company showcased its electric motorbikes at the event while introducing an electric car and electric rikshaw to thousands of industry professionals, government officials, investors and the general public.

An initiative of the ‘Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers’ (PAAPAM), the auto show is being held on 21st, 22nd, and 23rd of February 2020, at the Expo Center in Lahore. The exhibition is representing over 3000 large, medium and small industries from all over the country.

INER-Z Automotive’s inaugural line-up of electric vehicles cater to the wide-ranging mobility needs of millions of Pakistanis. “We are very proud to launch Pakistan’s first indigenously designed and manufactured electric vehicles for the mass market,” said Co-Founder & CEO INER-Z Automotive Murtaza Zaidi. He continued, “Through our vehicles we are not only realizing our dream of giving every Pakistani an affordable and environmentally-friendly electric vehicle as a viable mobility alternative but also creating thousands of jobs by setting up the Country’s first EV manufacturing plant and R&D center.”

“Our electric vehicles are designed for a mobility experience that is economical, free of maintenance woes and exhilarating,” said Co-Founder & CTO INER-Z Automotive Haider Zaidi.

He further stated, “We want to push the boundaries of innovation and engineering by creating automotive solutions that put Pakistan on the map of the global EV revolution.”

INER-Z Automotive plans on starting production of its electric vehicles line up in 2020. Interested customers can place their pre-orders for the electric bikes in Q3 of 2020.

