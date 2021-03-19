News, Technology

Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp face global outage

Recently, popular social media platforms i.e. Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp were facing issues hence impacting users across the globe. Users were unable to log in to the social media platforms or even send and receive messages.

The global outage occurred at approximately 10:35 PM in accordance with Pakistan Standard Time. Instagram showed a server error while Facebook created a login issue for users. Moreover, 78% of all issues were reported with the Facebook newsfeed.

Furthermore, when navigating to Instagram’s website users received a message that said “5xx Server Error”. This includes 81% of users receiving issues with messaging on Facebook Messenger. The issue was first highlighted by ‘Downdetector’ in a recent tweet.

One of the users stated that:
“WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram are all down – it’s almost as if monopolies are a bad idea.”

Another user wrote the following:
“I can handle Facebook being down…. but WhatsApp as well? Can’t live with it, can’t live without it.”

Moreover, ‘Downdetector’ has even shown the WhatsApp outage issue in a graph which reported outages in the last 24 hours:

Image source: Downdetector

So far, the issue seems to have been resolved for some regions. It is expected that Facebook will properly oversee this outage swiftly.

