Instagram Founders Just Launched a News Application to Rival Twitter and TikTok

Named ‘Artifact’, the text based news application works on a recommendation algorithm and is developed by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have just released a ‘text based’ news application named ‘Artifact’. Designed to compete with TikTok and Twitter, the news application works on a recommendation algorithm and provides users with news that interests them.

According to the founders, ‘Artifact’ is divided between three pillars that represent the application. These are; “articles, facts, and artificial intelligence”.

Soon as a user opens up Artifact, they will see various articles published from a number of different sources, this makes the opening page similar to that of news industry leader ‘Google News’.

Artifact will make notes about the kind of news that intrigues you and also the topics that you are interested in, all while you are going about the application. Over time the application will learn exactly what you like and will begin suggesting it automatically.

Co-founder Kevin Systrom while talking about the application said that it prioritizes the amount of time a user spends reading a certain topic rather than their clicks or likes therefore making the suggestions more genuine and fun.

As of now, the application does not have a social aspect, however moving forward the creators plan to add a feed that shows articles alongside user commentary.

It’s revealed that users will also have the option to chat with each other and discuss news privately.

 

Artifact
