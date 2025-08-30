Instagram is giving its top creators something they’ve long asked for: a smarter way to manage overflowing inboxes. Popular influencers receive hundreds of messages daily, and keeping track of them is often chaotic.

To solve this, Instagram has unveiled new inbox management tools designed to make sorting, filtering, and organizing messages easier than ever. The update aims to simplify communication while allowing creators to focus more on content and engagement instead of endless scrolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram’s @Creators (@creators)

One of the key upgrades is multi-select filtering. With it, creators can quickly sort through large volumes of messages to highlight important conversations. Filters can be customized, added, or removed at any time, giving users more flexibility. This ensures that creators spend less time digging through requests and more time connecting with their audience.

Instagram has also introduced custom shortcuts that help users access the folders they use most often. Creators can build new folders that reflect their unique workflow and reorder them based on priority. This makes navigating the inbox faster while keeping vital messages front and center.

According to an Instagram post, the new tools are meant to free creators from inbox overload while giving them space to focus on creative work. These improvements allow influencers to maintain strong engagement without losing valuable messages in the flood of daily requests.

However, not everyone will get access. The new toolset is reserved for creators with more than 100,000 followers, as well as Professional accounts. Everyday users will still have to rely on the existing inbox experience for now.