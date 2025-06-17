By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Instagram Users Hit By Mass Bans Ai Blamed

Instagram users have taken to social media platforms like Reddit and X to voice growing frustration over a spike in account suspensions and bans. Many claim they’ve been locked out without violating any guidelines.



The outcry has only intensified over the past few weeks, as appeals to Meta have gone unanswered, with no official clarification in sight.

“I’ve already submitted multiple appeals, uploaded my ID, and tried reaching out to Meta through all the official channels, but I’ve been completely ignored. It feels like I’m shouting into a void,” wrote Reddit user u/Dyrovicious.

 

My Instagram Account Was Banned Unfairly — I Really Need Help Getting It Back
byu/Dyrovicious inInstagram



Meta has not issued a public statement. Still, many users believe AI moderation is behind the sudden wave of bans. There’s no direct evidence yet. But the scale and pattern of suspensions make AI-driven automation seem like the likely cause.

Automated moderation errors aren’t new; platforms like Pinterest faced similar backlash earlier this year due to mass bans. Pinterest eventually admitted it was an “internal error,” though the company claimed it wasn’t AI-related.

Business Owners Hit Hard

This issue goes beyond personal accounts. Entrepreneurs and small business owners say their income has taken a direct hit.

“This is my livelihood, my full-time job. I heavily rely on Instagram for leads,” said user u/Paigejust.

Another user, u/CourtShaw, shared that the ban has severely impacted their gym and students, stating,

“This ban has directly affected my business and all of the hard work and branding that I’ve spent countless hours pouring into my business, my gym, and my students.”

No Support, No Resolution

A major concern among users is the lack of communication from Meta. With appeal submissions going unanswered and no customer service contact for regular users, many feel abandoned.

Although Meta offers “Verified” subscriptions that promise priority support for creators and businesses, those without it seem to be left without recourse. Some are now considering legal action, with threats of a class action lawsuit growing louder. A Change.org petition demanding answers has already gathered over 4,000 signatures.

Alarming Allegations Raise Stakes

Some of the most serious complaints involve users being banned for alleged involvement in “CSE (child sexual exploitation),” an accusation with severe reputational consequences. Those wrongly flagged are alarmed by the lasting damage such labels can inflict.

Without access to Meta’s internal data, it remains unclear if this surge in bans represents a spike in false positives or something more systemic. Yet, the absence of a public response continues to fuel distrust and discontent.

As the situation unfolds, users are demanding transparency, fairness, and above all, acknowledgment, something Meta has yet to provide.

Instagram, Meta
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

