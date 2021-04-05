Intel forgot to release graphic drivers for their 11th generation Rocket Lake CPUs

With the release of Intel’s 11th generation Rocket Lake CPUs, the company somehow failed to publish the necessary graphic drivers. Normally, Intel’s graphic drivers are usually available on their official website instead users received the message that the website cannot find a match for their respective hardware.

Numerous users found this annoying as they had just paid nearly $600 for the processor itself. Though it is to be noted that many reviewers were provided with the pre-release drivers which were ahead of the embargo. According to the reviewers, the integrated graphics inside the Rocket Lake processors, branded as the UHD 750, are functionally identical to the integrated graphics inside last year’s mobile Tiger Lake processors.

However, Lisa Pearce, Director of Graphics Software Engineering at Intel, stated that the drivers will be made available to the public by this week starting from today.

Update: Driver to be posted by Monday AM and will update this thread when it’s available — Lisa Pearce (@gfxlisa) April 2, 2021

According to Techspot, if you’ve brought a Rocket Lake processor and don’t have a video card to pair with it, you don’t need to wait until Monday to play CS: GO at 30 fps.

You can download the .zip file for the general Intel Graphics driver from Techspot’s website by clicking here. From there on, you can install it manually using the Windows driver installation tool: Control Panel > Device Manager > Display adapters > UHD 750 > (right-click) Properties > Driver > Update Driver > Browse my computer for driver software.